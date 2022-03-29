Riverview Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.055 Per Share

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM: RVSB) ("Riverview" or the "Company") today announced that on March 23, 2022, its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.055 per share, which remained unchanged compared to the preceding quarter. The dividend will be payable April 21, 2022, to shareholders of record on April 11, 2022. Based on the current share price, the annualized dividend yield is 2.91%.
About Riverview
Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (www.riverviewbank.com) is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington – just north of Portland, Oregon on the I-5 corridor. With assets of $1.68 billion at December 31, 2021, it is the parent company of the 98-year-old Riverview Community Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company. The Bank offers true community banking services, focusing on providing the highest quality service and financial products to commercial and retail customers. There are 17 branches, including 13 in the Portland-Vancouver area and three lending centers. For the past nine years, Riverview has been named Best Bank by the readers of The Vancouver Business Journal and The Columbian.
This press release contains statements that the Company believes are "forward-looking statements." These statements relate to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements the Company may make. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company.
|Contacts:
|Kevin Lycklama
|Riverview Bancorp, Inc. 360-693-6650
