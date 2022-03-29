NeoGenomics Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at NeoGenomics, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of NeoGenomics, Inc. ("NeoGenomics" or the "Company") NEO, a company that operates a network of clinical laboratories providing cancer genetics diagnostic testing services.



On March 28, 2022, after the market closed, the Company announced the abrupt resignation of its CEO and warned that its first quarter 2022 revenue and EBITDA would fall short of its prior guidance. Additionally, NeoGenomics withdrew its annual financial guidance issued February 23, 2022. The press release announcing this news states, among other things, that "the Company currently expects revenue for Q1 2022 may be below the low end of its prior guidance of $118 - $120 million and EBITDA for Q1 2022 will be below the low end of its prior guidance of $(15) - $(12) million." Further, the press release attributed the larger than anticipated EBITDA loss to "higher than anticipated Clinical Services cost of goods sold."

Following this news, NeoGenomics shares plummeted by more than 30% in midday trading.

