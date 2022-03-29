Suffolk County Purchases Tek84 Intercept® Body Scanners to Detect Contraband in Greater Boston Area Correctional Facilities

SAN DIEGO, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tek84 Inc. today announced that Suffolk County, Massachusetts has purchased two Intercept® body scanners for the discovery of illegal weapons, drugs, cell phones and other contraband in its correctional facilities. Tek84 Intercept is a patented full body x-ray scanning system that helps create safer environments for residents and staff in hundreds of correctional institutions throughout the U.S.

Unlike metal detectors, Intercept can detect threats hidden under clothing as well as within body cavities. Intercept uses ultra-low amounts of radiation, less than 1% of the dose used in medical x-ray exams, to identify contraband in less than four seconds. "Intercept helps keep people safe," said Steven Smith, Ph.D., Tek84 Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer. "This advanced but easy-to-use technology is a proven solution to contraband that poses major safety risks in jails, prisons and other critical infrastructure."

Intercept's technology and design features provide a competitive advantage. Intercept looks through the body horizontally, rather than from an angle, for the highest quality images. Intercept meets all standards for radiation safety under American National Standards Institute (ANSI) N43-17. In addition, Intercept's compact 3' x 6' footprint and Inspection Zone, the location around the scanner where operators and staff are prohibited during scanning for radiation safety, is a fraction of the size of conventional systems.

Tek84's certified radiology professionals will train Suffolk County correctional officers to operate Intercept and identify objects and irregularities that appear on body scans.

Intercept is the fastest growing high tech x-ray body scanning system and the only product made in the USA. Local, state and federal correctional facilities have purchased more than 500 units since Intercept was introduced three years ago. Federal funding for body scanning equipment is available from grants under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

About Tek84 Inc.

Tek84 is a pioneer and global leader in high technology body scanning security solutions. For three decades we have developed and manufactured various body scanners for screening the general population as well as high-risk individuals. We developed the world's first body scanner and today we help secure borders, critical infrastructure, airports, embassies, courthouses and local, state and federal jails, prisons and other detention centers. Our customers worldwide rely upon Tek84 technology for safety and security, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the State of Israel. Tek84 also conducts research and development for U.S. government agencies, including the National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation, Department of Energy, Counter Terrorism Technical Support Office, U. S. Secret Service and Israeli government. Tek84 is headquartered in San Diego, California. Please contact the company at info@tek84.com or visit us online at www.tek84.com

Media Contact:

Tek84

media@tek84.com