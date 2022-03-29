HYPERCONVERGED INFRASTRUCTURE TO DRIVE THE MODERNIZATION OF DATA CENTER SERVER MARKET. THE MARKET TO REACH $115.3 BILLION BY 2027 - ARIZTON

Chicago, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton's latest research report, data center server market will grow at CAGR of 4% during 2021-2027. The rising demand for the construction of agile and efficient data center is driving the growth of converged infrastructure. Moreover, the adoption of converged infrastructure from hyperscale data center operators is in great demand as these data centers comprise a huge amount of IT equipment. They also provide infrastructure optimization, leading to lower power loss. The enterprise adoption of hyperconverged infrastructure platforms varies based on operational requirements and cost. Hence, over the next three years, about 20% of the data center storage will be deployed in hyperconverged infrastructure. Moreover, the increasing adoption of AI, IoT, and big data is also likely to aid the growth of converged and hyperconverged infrastructure during the forecast period.



Data Center Server Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE (2027) $115 Billion CAGR (2021-2027) 4% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 LARGEST MARKET North America FASTEST MARKET Africa MARKET SEGMENTS BY SECTORS BFSI, Government, Cloud, IT & Telecom, and Other Sectors MARKET SEGMENTS BY SERVER TYPES Rack Servers, Blade Server, and Micro Servers GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, and APAC

Several vendors are investing heavily in ML and automation to enhance hardware and hyperconverged software. For instance, Nutanix launched Calm, an application for IT management, while HPE's GreenLake Flex Capacity provides automated refresh management. Such infrastructure is a game-changer for IT efficiency and cost control in the market.

OCP Adoption by Various Vendors

The data center market is witnessing advancements and innovations in design and infrastructure. Several data centers are being built according to the Open Compute Project (OCP)-ready design. In 2011, Facebook started OCP, which currently has a community of over 200 members, including data center operators and infrastructure providers. It also includes vendors such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Broadcom. Over the years, the project has brought about multiple innovations in the data center industry across the network infrastructures.

In recent years, enterprises have been showing an increasing interest in the adoption of OCP servers. To enable the adoption of OCP designs, the community also introduced Open Rack standards that enable the development of rack infrastructure and facilitate flexible mounting of OCP IT infrastructure solutions.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by sectors, servers type and geography

Competitive Landscape – 12 Key infrastructure providers and 10 other infrastructure providers

Key Insights

The investment in server infrastructure is dominated by ODM servers, contributing a share of over 25% in 2021. Some major ODM server vendors include Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer) and Wiwynn, among others.

Hyperscale operators such as Amazon Web Service (AWS), Facebook, Google, and Microsoft are developing their own customised server infrastructure with the help of Open Compute Project (OCP) to improve the performance of data center facilities.

Rack servers will continue to dominate the market, with the adoption of blade servers not far behind. Increasing edge data center investments will boost the market share of micro servers in the market.



The Data Center Server Market in North America is Expected to Reach Approx. $46 Billion by 2027

North America is one of the most mature server markets as the investments in data centers are considerably high due to the growing digitalization. The growing popularity of IoT, the emergence of 5G networks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the demand for streaming online entertainment content at high speeds are the major factors driving the growth of the North American data center server market. The increasing data traffic has created additional demand for the development of many data centers that support data generated by businesses and consumers. The use of cloud computing services and applications will also continue to grow in North America, leading to further development of large hyperscale cloud-based data centers.

Virginia, Texas, California, Illinois, Georgia, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, and Ohio are some of the preferred locations by data center operators in the US. Virginia and Texas were the leading states in terms of data center investments in 2021 across North America. Also, the implementation of data localization across other counties has not affected the US market to date and continues to experience strong growth YoY.

Data Center Server Market Vendors Analysis

Key Infrastructure Providers

ATOS

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Intel

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

NEC

Other Infrastructure Providers

Black Box Network Services

Fujitsu

Tripp Lite (EATON)

Hitachi Vantara

Infortrend Technology

Iron Systems

Supermicro

VIOLIN

Quanta Cloud Technology

WISTRON (Wiwynn)

