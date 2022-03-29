Penfund Announces Additional Investment in Arrowhead Engineered Products

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penfund, an independent provider of junior capital to North American middle market companies, announced today the completion of an additional second lien debt investment in Arrowhead Engineered Products ("Arrowhead"), a portfolio company of Genstar Capital LLC ("Genstar"). Proceeds from Penfund's investment were used to support the funding of Arrowhead's acquisition pipeline.
Headquartered in Blaine, Minnesota, Arrowhead is a specialty supplier and distributor of aftermarket replacement parts for a wide variety of equipment types across the OPE, powersports, agricultural, industrial and automotive industries. The company is a critical supply chain partner to a fragmented supplier and customer base in both North America and Europe.
Joe Mattina, a Partner at Penfund, noted, "This marks the second financing we've completed with Arrowhead and Genstar within the last three months. We are very excited to continue our partnership with Genstar and to be able to support Arrowhead's remarkable growth."
About Arrowhead Engineered Products
Arrowhead Engineered Products is a leading supplier of non-discretionary, mission-critical, aftermarket replacement parts for a wide variety of motorized vehicles and equipment types. Based in Blaine, Minnesota, Arrowhead has established locations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia and South America.
Website: www.arrowheadepinc.com
About Penfund
Penfund is a leading provider of junior capital to middle market companies throughout North America. The firm is owned by its management team and is currently investing its most recently established fund, Penfund Capital Fund VII. Penfund manages funds sourced from pension funds, insurance companies, banks, family offices and high-net-worth individuals located in Canada, the United States, the Middle East and Europe. Penfund has invested more than $3 billion in over 225 companies since its establishment. Assets under management are approximately $2.2 billion.
Website: www.penfund.com
Penfund Contacts:
Richard Bradlow
Partner
(416) 645-3794
richard@penfund.com
Adam Breslin
Partner
(416) 645-3796
abreslin@penfund.com
Nicole Fich
Partner
(416) 645-3791
nfich@penfund.com
Joe Mattina
Partner
(647) 776-2164
jmattina@penfund.com
Jeremy Thompson
Partner
(416) 645-3790
jthompson@penfund.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.