Administrator Guzman Announces Expansion of the Women's Business Center Network to All 50 States

Washington, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America's 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden's Cabinet, announced the launch of the 141st Women's Business Center (WBC) in Anchorage, AK that will be operated by the Seattle Economic Development Fund. With this new WBC, the SBA will have officially opened a WBC in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.
"Women are leading America's entrepreneurial renaissance, and, under the Biden-Harris Administration, the SBA has delivered billions of dollars in financial assistance, expanded our services, and extended our reach to help more women entrepreneurs seize the opportunities of our nation's growing recovery and realize their American dream of starting and growing a successful business," said Administrator Guzman. "With the addition of our Alaska Women's Business Center, our WBC network now spans all 50 states and Puerto Rico for the first time in the SBA's history, which is a milestone achievement against our mission to advance equity and reach more women entrepreneurs with services that make a difference. Congratulations to the Seattle Economic Development Fund for their partnership with the SBA to expand this network and help build even more momentum for women entrepreneurs in Alaska."
"Having a Women's Business Center in every state in the union and Puerto Rico demonstrates the commitment of Administrator Guzman to provide women entrepreneurs across the nation access to the resources and supports they need to grow and excel," said Natalie Madeira Cofield, Assistant Administrator for the SBA's Office of Women's Business Ownership (OWBO). "As our first WBC to serve the state of Alaska for the Agency in over a decade, we look forward to the accessibility and community this center will provide women as they navigate entrepreneurship."
This announcement highlights the Agency's commitment to creating funding opportunities that increase equity for small business owners – a priority under Administrator Guzman. Based in Anchorage, the newest center will help increase opportunities and recovery solutions for women entrepreneurs and continue the SBA's outreach efforts to diverse communities, such as rural-based and Native American and Indigenous-owned small businesses. Since March 2021 alone, 24 new Women's Business Centers have opened. Among the newest WBCs are three affiliated with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and two in Puerto Rico.
Along with SBA's extensive resource partner network, Women's Business Centers are part of an Agency-wide effort to offer one-on-one counseling, training, networking, workshops, technical assistance, and mentoring to entrepreneurs on numerous business development topics, including business startup, financial management, marketing, and procurement. In addition, the WBC network will help entrepreneurs pivot, grow, and navigate new opportunities created through President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, such as contracting, competing in the burgeoning industries solving climate change and helping expand global exporting.
Currently, OWBO funds and supports the largest WBC network in the history of the SBA.
To find other WBC locations and additional SBA resources, visit www.sba.gov/tools/local-assistance.
###
About the U.S. Small Business Administration
The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.
About the Office of Women's Business Ownership (OWBO)
The Office of Women's Business Ownership's (OWBO) mission is to enable and empower women entrepreneurs through advocacy, outreach, education, and support. Since it was established in response to an Executive Order in 1979, OWBO has provided training, counseling, technical assistance, access to credit and capital, as well as marketing opportunities to women.
To learn more about SBA's programs and services for women entrepreneurs, visit www.sba.gov/women. To find other WBC locations and SBA resources, visit www.sba.gov/tools/local-assistance.
Press Office United States Small Business Administration press_office@sba.gov
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.