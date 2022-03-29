Jefferson Lines Named Industry Leader in Environmentally-Sustainable Transportation Efforts

MINNEAPOLIS, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond its trademark in affordable, convenient, and reliable transportation, Jefferson Lines has gained new recognition as a national leader in a growing facet of the motorcoach industry: environmental sustainability. At the start of the New Year – which marked the company's 103rd year in business – Jefferson Lines was awarded the 2022 Leadership and Environmental Sustainability Award sponsored by Motorcoach Industries and presented by the American Bus Association. This award is presented annually to recognize "motorcoach industry leaders for their investment in environmentally-responsible equipment and the adoption of green business practices."



Beyond being "Your #1 Bus Experience" to passengers, Jefferson takes society, workers, the community, and the environment into consideration when making business decisions.

"Living responsibly in our environment has long been a tenet of our mission," says Jefferson Lines President & CEO, Steve Woelfel. "Not only through our vast network of eco-friendly transportation service, but within our operations as well. We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition for our ongoing efforts towards environmental sustainability in our industry."

In 2020, Jefferson Lines spearheaded a network-wide "Paperless Boarding" initiative that is set for completion in the coming months. The introduction of a fully-digital ticketing system will eliminate paper tickets and entailing waste (including ticket jackets, route cards, processing materials, etc.) that was once inherent to bus transportation. Once completed, the impact of this initiative will be profound, saving over 400,000 individual sheets of paper and over 37,000 gallons of water annually, not to mention reducing greenhouse gas emissions that result from paper production. A similar approach has made a positive impact in corporate offices as well, with a digital overhaul of payroll, HR, recruiting, and driver communications systems that have allowed multiple critical departments to adopt more sustainable practices which compliment company-wide efforts of recycling and energy-efficient facilities.

On the road, Jefferson Lines maintains a fleet of the latest motorcoach models that put a heavy emphasis on eco-friendly operations. Over the past three years, the company has strategically phased out their older, less-efficient motorcoach models and replaced them with eco-friendly options – the average age in the fleet is now only three years old. Today, these new models are paired with further sustainable practices, including idle-free policies and even a tire recycling program in which worn tires are sent for professional recapping rather than the landfill, a process that increases the lifespan of existing resources, minimizes waste, and prevents the environmental costs of producing new items.

This award follows on the heels of Jefferson Lines being recognized as Minnesota's Best Transportation Company by the Star Tribune in 2021 and named Metro Transit's "Innovative Operator of the Year" in 2019.

About Jefferson Lines

Jefferson Lines has been a leader in transportation since 1919 and continues today as the second largest motorcoach carrier in the U.S. Jefferson Lines operates a 14-state network that connects passengers as far west as Washington, south to Arkansas, and north to Minnesota. While traveling, passengers experience safe, reliable, convenient, and affordable motorcoach transportation in one of the newest fleets in the industry. Jefferson's charters provides large groups with state of the art travel experience in luxury motorcoaches and friendly drives. An enduring legacy of quality, integrity, and commitment to the passenger experience has made it a choice transportation service for 100 years and counting. Jefferson remains a family-owned business with its headquarters in Minneapolis. To learn more about our organization, plan your next trip, and purchase a ticket, visit our website at JeffersonLines.com.

