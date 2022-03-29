Dynamic Marketing Systems and Muse Marketing + Creative Announce Merger

ATLANTA, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Marketing Systems (DMS) and Muse Marketing + Creative (Muse) announced today the merger of the two agencies. With this merger, the combined company, operating as DMS, will widen its vertical and geographical reach while strengthening its ability to deliver transformational marketing capabilities to a growing client base.

Founded in 2004 and based in Atlanta, Georgia, DMS is a leading creative digital marketing and web development agency for major airlines, banks and consumer goods clients. From small businesses to Fortune 100 corporations, the agency delivers a unique blend of strategic, creative and marketing intelligence with a focus on delivering extraordinary digital experiences that elevate business performance.

Muse, which launched in 2016, is a Wilmington, Delaware-based full-service strategic marketing and brand experience agency serving a range of verticals that includes financial services, fintech, customer experience and professional services/consulting. Fueled by its customer experience background, unique one-to-one marketing solutions and proprietary branding methodology, the firm and its clients have been recognized numerous times for excellence in branding, content development, online experience and marketing communications.

"Brian and his team have built an excellent reputation for creating great brand and customer experiences in addition to developing innovative creative solutions," stated John Kauffman, DMS president and chief executive officer. "We are thrilled to partner with Muse and recognize the expansion of services through the merger will provide enormous benefits to our combined customers."

"We couldn't be more excited to join the DMS family and for what the future holds," said Brian Fallers, founder and chief brand officer of Muse. "Muse and DMS share a similar entrepreneurial spirit and progressive client-centric culture. Our partnership and the marrying of our complementary branding, creative design and digital marketing capabilities will be transformational to our clients."

To learn more about DMS and Muse, visit DiscoverDMS.com and MuseMC.com.

DMS Media Contact:

Randy Dawson

Tel: 770.407.6302

Randy.Dawson@dymasys.com

Muse Marketing + Creative Media Contact:

Providence Bergeron

Tel: 954.549.3231

Providence@musemc.com

About Dynamic Marketing Systems (DMS) I DMS is a full-service digital marketing agency and custom web solutions provider based in Atlanta, GA. We provide a blend of ardent creativity and intelligence that delivers robust web and application solutions to leading Fortune 100 financial and hospitality institutions in the U.S. Whether your users are scrolling or swiping, DMS knows how to elevate their experiences and your online brand presence. Visit DiscoverDMS.com to learn more.

About Muse Marketing + Creative I With over 100 years of marketing experience and a portfolio that includes both global brands and small businesses, Muse Marketing + Creative is a multi-disciplined creative marketing agency with a passion for extraordinary brand and customer experiences. The agency's team of problem solvers, strategic storytellers and disruptive thinkers work across a variety of industries, partnering closely with B2B and B2C clients to achieve success through a broad suite of creative and results-based marketing solutions. The company's financial planning and wealth management division, MMC Advisor Solutions, is exclusively dedicated to serving the unique needs of the nation's leading wealth advisors. Visit MuseMC.com and MMCAdvisorSolutions.com to learn more and "be inspired."

