COMMUNICATION FROM AB SCIENCE FOLLOWING THE DECISION OF THE ENFORCEMENT COMMITTEE OF THE FRENCH MARKET REGULATOR (AMF)

Paris, 29 March 2022, 7.30pm CET

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) acknowledges the decision of the Enforcement Committee of the French market regulator (AMF), which has cleared its Chief Executive Officer, Alain Moussy, in a decision concerning possible insider trading.

In its decision of March 24, 2022 published yesterday, the AMF Enforcement Committee ruled that there was no privileged information, neither at the time of the two capital increases carried out by AB Science on March 24 and 27, 2017, nor at the time Alain Moussy sold a part of his shares on March 31, 2017. The AMF Enforcement Committee therefore completely exonerated Alain Moussy and found that AB Science had not failed to comply with its disclosure obligations at the time of these capital increases in March 2017.

The AMF Enforcement Committee nevertheless considered that AB Science should have communicated as early as April 7, 2017 the high probability of a negative opinion from the European Medicine Agency (EMA) on the marketing authorization application for masitinib for the treatment of mastocytosis.

In application of its internal procedures, AB Science had nevertheless put in place a deferral of privileged information from this date of April 7, 2017, considering that the delay in communication was in the interest of the Company and in line with industry practices of not communicating before the final vote of the CHMP, or else withdrawing the registration dossier, which AB Science had no intention to do.

The amount of the penalty of one million euros penalty associated with the deferral of privileged information seems difficult to understand given that AB Science was not considered to have benefited in any way from this allegedly late communication.

Given this difference in assessment concerning a technical point relating to one of the criteria for the deferred communication of privileged information, as well as the amount of penalty, AB Science is evaluating whether to appeal this decision.

