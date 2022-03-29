Dickey's Barbecue Pit Builds Upon Canadian Presence

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. CEO Laura Rea Dickey announced today that the world's largest barbecue concept has signed a franchise agreement with operators Anand Desai and Sharmistha Ghosh to bring the brand's Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ to Toronto! With this addition, Dickey's Barbecue continues to move Texas-style BBQ into the international cuisine category.

This announcement comes on the heels of Dickey's recent agreement to open its first Canada location in Alberta. Toronto's first Dickey's is slated to open this summer, bringing Texas-style BBQ further across the northern border.

Anand Desai, a 15-year veteran in the governance, risk and control space, was driven towards the restaurant business by his passion to serve the members of his local community. Anand is joined by his partner, Sharmistha Ghosh, who brings a plethora of experience managing and running a successful restaurant in Toronto. Currently, Sharmistha works for a local brand in the city, where she is responsible for day-to-day operations and serves as a franchise coordinator. The duo credits their decision to partner with Dickey's to the tremendous support system offered during the initial phases of franchise operations along with the brand's proven success with international franchising.

"We're excited to partner with Anand and Sharmistha to help grow our presence in Canada," Laura Rea Dickey said. "Toronto has an amazing dining scene, but it lacks a true, authentic barbecue experience, which we can't wait to provide. It's always exciting to debut our Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ in a new community, but it's particularly exciting when our brand crosses borders. We look forward to introducing our tastes of Texas to Toronto and more Canadians across the country."

To learn more about Dickey's, follow Dickey's Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey's Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.



About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world's largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey's, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey's proudly believes there's no shortcut to true barbecue and it's why our name isn't BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey's Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey's was named to Newsweek's 2022 America's Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers' choice awards. Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country's 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation's Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey's Barbecue is part of Dickey's Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment

Lauren Tweet Dickey's Barbecue Pit 469-594-3723 ltweet@dickeys.com