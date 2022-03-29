Fluid Management System Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of USD 26,327 Million by 2030: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fluid management systems market had a market share of USD 3345.90 million in 2017. According to the new report from Straits Research, it is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 12.8 % from 2022 to 2030.

What are Fluid Management Systems? Why are they important?

Fluid management systems are utilized to maintain the same levels of body fluids. The disturbance in these levels can create various complications and pose a significant risk to the person's life. These processes have the upper hand over others because of the low risk of tissue damage, quick recovery, and shorter hospital stays. The fluid management systems market offers various products: fluid warming systems, dialyzers, fluid waste management, evacuation, insufflators, etc.

Minimally invasive products are advantageous because they are cost-effective, safe, less painful, and diminish surgical complications. On March 25, 2016, John Hopkins investigators published a study highlighting the cost difference between traditional open surgery and minimally invasive surgery. The research states that hospitals could minimize post-surgical complications effectively and save between USD 280 million to USD 340 million in a year by using minimally invasive products. The reduced cost is a critical factor that drives the market.





The market report is segmented by product, application, end-users, and regions.

Key Insights

Based on products, the market is divided into fluid management systems and disposable and consumables. The fluid management system acquired the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period .

. Based on applications, the Urology and Nephrology segment acquired ~25% of the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.29% by 2030 .

of the market and is expected to grow at a . By end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, dialysis, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals' segment pegged the largest market share in 2021 , followed by the dialysis segment.

, followed by the dialysis segment. The fluid management systems market is geographically divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas and Europe are the two major markets for fluid management systems, and they are predicted to enlarge the market at a CAGR of 12.96% and 13%, respectively.





Increasing Opportunities for Minimally Invasive Surgeries to Spur the Market Growth

Globally, the preference for minimally invasive surgeries over traditional surgical procedures is increasing due to decreased costs, safety, reduced pain, and limited surgical complications. Various studies conducted worldwide have concluded that minimally invasive products save millions of dollars and avert thousands of post-surgical complications.

The rising risk of chronic diseases worldwide has surged the death rate. ESRD (End-Stage Renal Disease) is an illness that affects the kidneys of patients. It permanently damages the kidneys, and they completely stop functioning. This necessitates a regular course of long-term dialysis or a kidney transplant. According to the United States Renal Data system 2020 annual data report, 786,000 Americans were affected with ESRD. Out of them, ~71% were on dialysis, and ~29% needed a kidney transplant. All this is attributed to the growth of the fluid management systems market.

Fluid management system applications in cardiology , neurology, and dentistry accounted for most market revenue, and demand for these sectors is predicted to increase significantly during the projection period. There is substantial demand for cameras for internal visual diagnosis of patients, owing to the convenience and precision with which these techniques can develop medical opinions.

The increased frequency of chronic cardiac, dental , and neurological illnesses and continuous R&D for innovative portable endoscopic devices are projected to fuel demand for fluid management systems in this area. Due to increased healthcare infrastructure, increasing demand for minimally invasive operations, and rising research activities on endoscopic cameras, particularly in Japan, Asia-Pacific is predicted to develop at the fastest rate.





Key Market Players for Fluid Management Systems

Some key participants in the global fluid management systems market are Hologic, Inc, Stryker, Inc, Medtronics PLC, Baxter International Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc, Fresenius Medical Care, Olympus Corporation, DePuy Synthes (a J&J. Company).





Impact of COVID-19 on Fluid Management System Market

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the operations of almost all the businesses in the world. Due to the rapid spread of the disease, many countries went into lockdown. The manufacturing units were closed down, and hence the production was halted. The healthcare industry was also drastically affected due to the outbreak. There was chaos and misinformation about the diseases worldwide, which involved the hospitals and healthcare systems worldwide. The significant disturbance and demand for the fluid management systems across the end-use applications caused the manufacturers to modify their hierarchy.

Furthermore, the lack of demand caused an oversupply situation in the medical device industry . Almost all hospital resources supplied masks and personal protective equipment (PPE), restricted staff movement, and halted all elective procedures. According to Indiana University academic researchers, doctor visits in the first six weeks of the pandemic in the United States, from early March to mid-April, dropped by nearly 40%.

The number of procedures decreased by 70–80% in the first half of 2020. Outpatient consultations and non-emergency surgeries plummeted from more than 20 cases per day and 40 procedures per month in the first half of 2020 to practically zero instances, according to a paper published in the Indian Journal of Surgery in June 2020.

Post pandemic, the situation has improved, and all the industries are getting back on track. Hence, the fluid management systems market will experience a boost in the forthcoming years.





Global Fluid Management System Market: Segmentation



By Product

Fluid Management Systems

Disposables and Consumables

By Application

Arthroscopy

Laparoscopy

Urology and Nephrology

Cardiology

Gynecology / Obstetrics

Gastroenterology

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Dialysis Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

Region Covered

Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





List of Key Players

Hologic, Inc

Stryker Inc.

Medtronics PLC

Baxter International Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc

Fresenius Medical Care

Olympus Corporation

DePuy Synthes (a J&J. Company)





Market News

In January 2021 , Hologic Inc. launched its new, CE-marked fluent fluid management system in Europe.

, Hologic Inc. launched its new, CE-marked fluent fluid management system in Europe. In June 2020 , Fresenius Medical Care, based in Germany, opened more than 100 new transitional care units (TCU) centers in the U.S.

, Fresenius Medical Care, based in Germany, opened more than 100 new transitional care units (TCU) centers in the U.S. In February 2019, Fresenius Medical Care acquired NxStage Medical, Inc., a U.S.-based home dialysis reader.





News Media

Asia-Pacific Region to Hold the lion's share in the Global Fluid Management Systems Market

Top 10 Medical Device Companies in the World

Top 7 Players in the Global Ventilators Market

How Wearable Devices are Changing Healthcare, 21% of People in the US Regularly Wear a smartwatch





