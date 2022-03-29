Co-developer of COVID-19 Vaccine Joins GreenLight Advisory Board

BOSTON, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenLight Biosciences, PBC, a biotechnology company focused on RNA research, product design, development, and manufacturing for human, animal, and plant health, is proud to welcome Barney Graham, MD, PhD., to its Human Health Scientific Advisory Board.
The former deputy director of the NIAID Vaccine Research Center, Dr. Graham is an immunologist, virologist, and clinical trials physician with an extensive background in basic and translational research applied to vaccine development. He is best known for his research on respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, coronaviruses, HIV, and other emerging viral diseases.
"I look forward to working with GreenLight to advance affordable mRNA manufacturing options and improve global health equity," said Dr. Graham.
Until his retirement last year, Dr. Graham was the chief of the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory and Translational Science Core. He was named one of the world's 100 most influential individuals and one of the Heroes of the Year in 2021 by Time magazine for his role in developing the COVID-19 vaccine. He was also recognized as the Federal Employee of the Year by the Partnership for Public Service.
Dr. Graham is an author on more than 500 scientific publications and a thought leader on emerging viral diseases and pandemic preparedness. He was involved in the advanced evaluation of vaccines and monoclonal antibodies for HIV, Ebola, and Chikungunya. He also developed novel vaccines for RSV, influenza, Zika, paramyxoviruses, and coronaviruses including the first COVID-19 vaccine and monoclonal antibody to enter clinical testing and that subsequently achieved Emergency Use Authorization and licensure.
Dr. Graham obtained his MD from the University of Kansas School of Medicine, and his PhD in Microbiology & Immunology at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, where he rose to the rank of Professor of Medicine with a joint appointment in the Department of Microbiology & Immunology. He is the recipient of numerous international awards and accolades for his contributions to research.
"We are delighted to have Dr. Graham join as an advisor," said Amin Khan, GreenLight's Human Health chief scientific officer. "Dr. Graham's expertise in structure-based vaccine design, and translational medicine will help accelerate our progress in solving some of the world's biggest problems by delivering on the full potential of RNA."
About GreenLight Biosciences
GreenLight Biosciences aims to address some of the world's biggest problems by delivering on the full potential of RNA for human health and agriculture. Our RNA platform allows us to research, design, and manufacture for human, animal, and plant health. In human health, this includes mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. In agriculture, this includes RNA to protect honeybees and a range of crops. The company's platform is protected by numerous patents. GreenLight's human health product candidates are in the pre-clinical stage, and its product candidates for the agriculture market are in the early stages of development or regulatory review. GreenLight is a public benefit corporation that trades under the ticker GRNA on Nasdaq. For more information, visit our website.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result" and similar expressions. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and GreenLight assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contact:
Thomas Crampton
SVP & Head of Corporate Affairs
GreenLight Biosciences
tcrampton@greenlightbio.com
+44 7826 995794
+1-914-202-2762
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbc24d14-6e18-4097-8518-f40180b3ee38
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.