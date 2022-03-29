Backblaze and CTERA Provide All-in-one, Distributed Cloud File Storage Solution

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backblaze, Inc. BLZE, a leading independent storage cloud platform, and CTERA, a leader in distributed cloud file storage for enterprises, announce a partnership to make life easier for IT admins challenged by on-premises file server and NAS management in an age of rapidly expanding remote workforces and global collaboration.
The Backblaze and CTERA partnership provides a modern, all-in-one, cloud file storage solution that extends and expands the capabilities of traditional NAS and file servers in the cloud—freeing IT teams to do more with the resources typically reserved for troubleshooting or replacing on-premises hardware.
"We're seeing a massive shift from traditional NAS to cloud NAS and from edge to core access as organizations evolve and expand," Oded Nagel, Chief Strategy Officer of CTERA, observed. "CTERA is committed to providing the widest choice of cloud to our customers. The Backblaze-CTERA partnership establishes a compelling, new, cost-effective storage option for companies that wish to tier their data to the cloud for redundancy and collaboration."
The partnership combines CTERA's Enterprise File Services Platform for distributed cloud file services on top of Backblaze B2's object storage to deliver a cloud-based global file system, allowing IT admins to:
- Expand the capacity of existing on-premises infrastructure.
- Retire legacy file servers and NAS devices altogether.
- Empower remote workforces and multi-site collaboration.
- Establish resilient disaster recovery and business continuity plans.
- Back up data distributed globally in one centralized store, while maintaining instant (via CTERA's Edge Filers) and reliable access (via Backblaze's 99.9% uptime SLA).
- Optimize their budget with pay-as-you-go cloud storage pricing at a quarter of the price of equivalent offerings.
"If you're tired of buying new equipment every three years; replacing hard drives; paying for maintenance, or power, or space in a data center; and all of the headaches of managing remote user access," Nilay Patel, VP of Sales at Backblaze noted, "then the CTERA and Backblaze partnership is perfect for you. The setup is incredibly easy and the immediate budget and staffing relief will give you resources to tackle new opportunities. You'll never have to—or want to—upgrade your NAS again."
CTERA details the solution in a blog post the company published today, and the companies will host a joint webinar on April 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST to describe the solution and take questions.
About Backblaze
Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, back up and archive data, and more. With over two billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with close to 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.
About CTERA
CTERA is the distributed cloud file storage leader, powering more than 50,000 sites and millions of corporate users. CTERA delivers a cloud-native global file system over public or private object storage, with a rich data services ecosystem that enables enterprises to gain full control of their data environment for optimal edge performance, granular security, data insight, and governance.
Press Contact:
Patrick Thomas
Head of Publishing, Backblaze
(patrick@backblaze.com)
