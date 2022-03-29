ASSOCIA PUBLISHES 2021 CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP ANNUAL REPORT

Dallas, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the leading provider of community management services, has released its 2021 Corporate Citizenship Annual Report. The report details the company's commitment to supporting vibrant communities and engaged employees. The report is a reflect of the values of Associa and the deep commitment of our employees to give back.

Associa strives to go beyond our commitment to provide professional management services to communities across North America, by engaging in community service, funding and support for projects that serve all communities. The 2021 Corporate Citizenship Annual Report shows how internal Associa teams worked together and with our business partners and clients to demonstrate the true power of community in improving peoples' lives.

Some of Associa's 2021 accomplishments include:

Partnering with Move For Hunger to donate eight tons of food to 39 different food banks across North America through The Great Giveback, Associa's annual employee giving initiative.

Working with our charity, Associa Cares, to distribute more than $163,000 to support communities impacted by natural and man-made disasters.

Sponsoring the training of Scout, a service-dog-in-training through Patriot PAWS, who will become a partner and companion to a veteran with disabilities.

Recognizing communities that are working to live more sustainably through our Associa Green Award program.

Sponsoring youth sports and related activities across the United States and distributing safety materials at community events, schools, and association meetings.

Celebrating the 38th National Night Out as a national sponsor, which plays a critical role in fostering community spirit and connecting residents with local law enforcement.

Awarding 11 scholarships to the dependents of employees through our Marianna Brady, PhD., Scholarship Program.

Celebrating the diversity of our teams and the communities we serve through participating in Pride celebrations, creating a Diversity & Inclusion Council and two employee resource groups, and joining other cultural events.

"Giving back to the community has always been important to the Associa family . We could not be prouder of our employees who continue to demonstrate their leadership in community management, but also being engaged, giving, and responsible members to their communities. This report is a celebration of their incredible commitment," stated Andrew Fortin, senior vice president of external affairs. "The dedication of our teams in support of others is amazing. This year, our teams made extraordinary strides to foster positive change and demonstrate the power of community."

To access the full annual report with more stories about Associa's corporate citizenship initiatives and dedication to volunteerism, CLICK HERE.

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

-30-

Andrew Fortin Associa 2147163818 afortin@associaonline.com