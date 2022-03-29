Canadian donations reaching people in Ukraine and surrounding countries

Red Cross continues to deliver aid under challenging circumstances – more than one million people reached to date

OTTAWA, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross continues to provide vital assistance to people in Ukraine and surrounding countries. Red Cross teams are working in Ukraine and neighbouring countries to provide urgent items in an effort to alleviate human suffering caused by the conflict. Collectively, the Red Cross has supported more than one million people who have been impacted to date.

Funds for the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal have raised more than $128 million, which includes $30 million in matching funds from the Government of Canada. Funds are being used to provide neutral and impartial emergency assistance such as vital medical supplies, food, water, clothing, shelter, hygiene items, heating fuel, psychosocial support, and other urgent items to help those in need.

The situation is complex and Red Cross teams are adjusting to evolving situations. On a daily basis, the Red Cross is providing life saving support and continues to scale up relief efforts, working alongside other humanitarian organizations and local authorities to ensure the response is effective at reaching as many people as possible with critical assistance. Specifically in Ukraine, 10-thousand volunteers are delivering key items such as water, food, and blankets. Red Cross teams have also worked with local authorities to support the emergency evacuation of communities, bringing approximately 58-thousand people to safety.

Quick Facts:

The Red Cross has provided on-the-ground support to more than one million people affected in Ukraine and surrounding countries.

The Red Cross has distributed 1,000 tons of aid such as food, bedding, blankets, tents, and hygiene items to people in Ukraine.

As of March 27 th , Canadian donations have reached more than $128 million, including $30 million in matching funds from the Government of Canada.

Red Cross has already contributed $82.5 million of these funds to the humanitarian response on the ground, with approximately two-thirds of that amount to support people in Ukraine and one-third of that amount to help people from Ukraine who are displaced in surrounding countries.

Quote:

"Thanks to the generosity of Canadians, the Red Cross continues to provide vital assistance and scale-up its response to helping those who are inherently vulnerable when fleeing conflict. Around the world, the Red Cross is known for its ability to navigate complex environments and our teams are experts in reaching people who are negatively impacted by tragic events, such as what is occurring in Ukraine. As a neutral and impartial organization, the Red Cross is committed to addressing the immediate and evolving humanitarian needs of everyone affected."



- Conrad Sauvé, President and CEO, The Canadian Red Cross

The strength of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement is its ability to mobilize personnel, equipment, and critical supplies directly through local National Societies to help people affected by emergencies all over the world. The Red Cross will continue to be there to provide life-saving emergency assistance to people in Ukraine, where an estimated 6.5 million people are internally displaced, and in neighbouring countries, where 3.8 million people have fled to for safety.

People living in Canada wishing to help are encouraged to donate to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal:

Online at redcross.ca

By calling 1-800-418-1111

By texting UKRAINE to 20222 to donate $10

(Please note, only donations made to Canadian charities are eligible for a Canadian tax receipt.)

