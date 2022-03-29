Triage Staffing Expands Omaha HQ with New 100,000 Square Foot Building

OMAHA, NEB., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triage Staffing, a leader in the healthcare staffing industry based in Omaha, recently finalized the location of its new corporate headquarters. The building, located at 13609 California Street, more than triples Triage's Omaha office space with 100,000 plus square feet.

Founded in 2006, the company has experienced significant growth and in 2021 was named for the 6th time to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies, as well as ranking in the top 100 of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest. Both rankings signified Triage's best ever year-over-year growth and the company is busting at the seams. The new building signifies the company's commitment to growth and creates an opportunity for them to triple their Omaha workforce.

Triage's founders, John Maaske and Tyler Pieper, purchased the building along with a group of investors. Triage hired architect Leo A. Daly and has already started the design process and is planning to do a major overhaul of the interior. The end result will be a cutting-edge, collaborative work environment that is uniquely Triage.

"We've experienced incredible, rapid growth over the last 15 years, and tripled in 2021. We expanded our current HQ two years ago and have already outgrown this space, even as many of our employees continue to work remotely. Our new building should give us the space to grow for the next 10+ years, but I wouldn't be surprised if we outgrow it sooner. We are making major investments centered around people, process and technology and will continue to hire driven and high character people," said John Maaske, Triage CEO and co-founder.

One of Triage's major goals is to use its new headquarters to build upon an already great employee experience. The company will leverage its new office and continue to make it employee-friendly, with flexible workspaces that support the company's hybrid work environment. The current Triage office houses a games area that's actually used daily, nap pods, retro high school bleachers and a well-loved beer fridge; amenities that help Triage not take itself too seriously. Triage will carry that mentality into the new space to balance the company's explosive growth while honoring their laid-back, employee-first roots.

"Everything is on the table in the new space. We're using national workplace consultants to survey employees and determine how to build out our space to make working at Triage even better. We're taking employee opinions very seriously. While details are still being worked out, the new office will have amenities that will act as a magnet bringing people into the office," said Maaske.

The travel healthcare industry has exploded in the last few years. Back in 2006, Triage started with just four employees and expects to hire its 500th employee sometime in 2022. In addition to hiring new travel nurse recruiters and allied healthcare recruiters, Triage expects to add support staff in compliance, innovation, people and culture, marketing and finance over the next couple years, both in its Omaha HQ and satellite office in Cincinnati. The company is among the top 20 healthcare staffing firms in the country and hopes to move into the top five in the coming years.

To help make that happen, Triage is investing heavily into technology, as well as its people. Part of this investment is the company's acquisition of SaaS platform, Kamana. The staffing app is designed to make credentialling and staffing easier for travelers and facilities.

"The demand in healthcare is high and we're excited to help meet that challenge. Everyone here has the same goal—taking care of our travelers so they can care for patients around the country. We don't anticipate the growth in healthcare staffing to slow anytime soon and we're ready to help ensure facilities have the staff needed to fill their positions," said Maaske.

Renovations on the new Triage HQ begin in August 2022 and Triage expects to be fully moved in by February 2023.

About Triage

Triage is an award-winning, top-ranked medical staffing agency that places the best and brightest traveling Nursing, Laboratory, Radiology, Cardiopulmonary and Rehab Therapy professionals in facilities across the country. Our staff is committed to building lasting, long-term relationships and that starts with being Real, so candidates can be Ready. Triage recruiters work tirelessly to create the right placement with facilities, never sending candidates with qualifiers, only qualified candidates. The company is proud to have been recognized by Inc. Magazine six times as one of the fast-growing companies in America and a top-ranked Travel Company by BluePipes for the fifth consecutive year. Triage has also received top rankings from Highway Hypodermics, VeryWell Health, The Balance Careers and Gypsy Nurse. Triage was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. www.triagestaff.com



