Mid Penn Bank Listed in Top 50 Best-Performing Large Community Banks

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. ("Mid Penn") MBP, the parent company of Mid Penn Bank (the "Bank"), is proud to announce that it has been named to the list of top 50 Best-Performing Community Banks of 2021 Between $3B and $10B in Assets by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The list, released on March 22, 2022, is based on financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.
The rankings were compiled by evaluating each company based on return on tangible equity, operating revenue growth, efficiency ratio, asset quality ratios, and other factors. Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans were excluded from the asset-size classification and the asset quality calculations.
"Mid Penn had the most successful and transformative year in its 153-year history in 2021," said Mid Penn President and CEO Rory Ritrievi. "The organic growth we created while also broadening our franchise, expanding our balance sheet through a successful public offering, and completing our largest acquisition to date was a tremendous accomplishment. Every single member of our team worked tirelessly and diligently through difficult challenges in 2021 to achieve our success, and I am extremely proud of our company's performance and being ranked on this list of high performing companies."
The full list and details on how the rankings were compiled are available in an article published by S&P Global Market Intelligence and is available here: https://platform.mi.spglobal.com/web/client?auth=inherit#news/article?id=69358202&cdid=A-69358202-11822 .
About Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.
Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. MPB, headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has been serving the community since 1868. Mid Penn operates retail locations in 16 counties throughout the state of Pennsylvania and has total assets in excess of $4.6 billion. The Bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves. To learn more about Mid Penn Bank, visit www.midpennbank.com.
Contact: Matthew Miller 717-257-9015 matthew.miller@midpennbank.com
