Maxim Group Hires Eric Cheng as Its Head of Healthcare Investment Banking

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a leading full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm today announced that Eric Cheng is re-joining the firm as its Head of Healthcare Investment Banking.



Mr. Cheng brings decades of healthcare and securities industry experience in private equity, investment banking, and SPAC sponsorship. As Head of Healthcare Investment Banking, Mr. Cheng will lead a dedicated team of innovative bankers that are leaders in the small cap healthcare and biotech markets.

Mr. Cheng has more than two decades of experience as an investment banker, during which time he completed transactions of over $13 billion in aggregate value. Prior to returning to Maxim Group LLC, Mr. Cheng served as managing director at Altium Capital Management, LP focused on investments within the healthcare sector. Mr. Cheng also served as Chief Business Officer for Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp., and Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking at Roth Capital Partners.

"We believe that Eric is the ideal fit to lead Maxim Group's Healthcare Banking Department. We have always been impressed by Eric's professionalism and consistent delivery of quality results in a competitive environment," said Michael Rabinowitz, Chairman of Maxim Group.

Clifford Teller, Head of Investment Banking at Maxim Group LLC, added: "Eric's knowledge, integrity and dedication to the Healthcare Industry over the years is second to none. We are delighted to bring Eric back to head our Healthcare Investment Banking Group."

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group LLC, visit maximgrp.com

