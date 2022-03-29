CPG, Retail Chief Marketing Officer Maile Buker Joins Chief Outsiders

PORTLAND, ME, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transformational marketing leader Maile Buker brings her diverse brand building experience to Chief Outsiders, a nationwide company of more than 100 fractional Chief Marketing Officers. Buker is available for right-sized client engagements with the mid-market companies that comprise Chief Outsiders' client base.

Known for working with CEOs of mid-sized to enterprise-scale consumer brands, CPG, and retail companies to profitably grow their business, Buker has produced solid, measurable results throughout her career.

In her most recent role, as VP of Marketing for New England-based Hannaford Supermarkets, Buker led the launch of the first digital-only customer loyalty program in the grocery industry. Within the first three years, My Hannaford Rewards exceeded enrollment, incremental traffic and revenue goals by 150 percent. Maile also implemented an integrated app and new e-Commerce website, increasing sessions by nearly 200% and decreasing bounce rates by 40%. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Maile was recognized for showing outstanding leadership during the crisis, guiding the team in the rapid expansion of Hannaford To Go pickup and delivery services, growing e-Commerce revenues by 98 percent.

In an earlier engagement as VP of Marketing for PepsiAmericas, Buker led a consumer packaging innovation that drove 80% of the product mix within three months of introduction, securing new selling channels and increasing trial and sampling occasions. For PepsiAmericas and two early stage beverage brands Maile grew revenue between 2x-4x, supporting CEO/Founders with development of consumer insight informed strategic marketing plans.

"Maile is an energizing, authentic, values-driven leader," said Slade Kobran, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. "She maximizes business results by leveraging a digital-first approach, strong collaboration, and alignment with leaders, stakeholders, and cross-functional teams."

Buker holds a B.A. in Economics and International Affairs from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with more than 100 fractional Chief Marketing Officers/Chief Marketing Outsiders (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,400 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past eight years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders' CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of "The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success," an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

Attachment

Sterling Wilkinson Chief Outsiders swilkinson@chiefoutsiders.com