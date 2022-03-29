Companies In The Multivitamin Capsules And Tablets Market Partner With Other Players To Improve Their Product Portfolio As Per The Business Research Company's Multivitamin Capsules And Tablets Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company's research report on the multivitamin capsules and tablets market, mergers and acquisitions are a trend that is expected to impact the multivitamin market positively. Among other multivitamin capsules and tablets industry trends, mergers and acquisitions are rising rapidly because it helps the companies mobilize resources and get access to various products. This helps improve their overall product portfolio and helps them gain access to broader geographical markets.



For example, in August 2021, Catalent, Inc., a US-based leading global provider of development sciences and manufacturing platforms for medicines, acquired Bettera Holdings, LLC, for $1 billion. Through this acquisition, Catalent strengthened its product offerings in the nutritional and multivitamin markets. Bettera Brands LLC is a major manufacturer in the high-growth gummy, soft chew, and lozenge segments of vitamin supplements. Similarly, in October 2020, Arcadia Consumer Healthcare, Inc., a recognized leader in the consumer healthcare market for over-the-counter medicines, acquired NATURELO for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition provided Arcadia Consumer Healthcare the opportunity to further expand and strengthen its presence in the multivitamin sector. NATURELO is a premium vitamin and multivitamin company based in New Jersey, USA, that was founded in 2013.



The global multivitamin capsules and tablets market size is expected to grow from $18.24 billion in 2021 to $19.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The change in the multivitamin capsules and tablets market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The multivitamin capsules and tablets market share is expected to reach $27.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Product launches in multivitamin supplements will drive the growth of the multivitamin capsules and tablets market. Vitamins are essential nutrients that aid in the maintenance of health. Multivitamin pills, according to some, can compensate for bad eating habits and even lower the risk of chronic diseases. Parents are highly motivated to ensure their children receive all the required nutrients, and multivitamins frequently form part of this provision. To improve palatability and attractiveness to the pediatric market in May 2021, NewAge, Inc., a US-based organic and healthy products firm, has launched Nutrifii Kids Chewable Multivitamin, a daily supplement for supporting the healthy development and immune systems of children and adolescents. Furthermore, in November 2020, ParkAcre, a UK nutraceutical manufacturer, launched its new PAW Patrol and SpongeBob SquarePants vitamin collections for children, which are exclusively available at Holland & Barrett. Multivitamin Fizzy Drinks and vitamin chewables are part of the new line, which was created to help young children's overall health.

Major players in the multivitamins market are Herbalife Nutrition, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer, Nature's Bounty Co., Bionova Lifesciences, Ayanda GmbH, NutraMarks Inc, American Health Inc, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., and Nature's Way Products.

The global multivitamin capsules and tablets market segmentation is categorized by type into multivitamins tablets, multivitamins capsules; by distribution channel into store based, non-store based; by application into energy and weight management, general health, bone and joint health, gastrointestinal health, immunity, cardiac health, diabetes, anti-cancer, others; by end-user into adults, geriatric, pregnant women, children, infants.

As per the multivitamin capsules and tablets industry statistics, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2021. North America was the second-largest market in the multivitamin capsules and tablets market. The regions covered in the multivitamin capsule and tablet market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors' approaches.

