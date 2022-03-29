The Mobile Healthcare Market Is Expected To Reach $250 Billion Due To The Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases Globally As Per The Business Research Company's Mobile Healthcare Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company's research report on the mobile healthcare market, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases globally is significantly contributing to the growth of the mobile healthcare market. For instance, globally, one in three adults suffer from multiple chronic conditions, which results in up to a three-fold variation in prevalence rates: from 16% to 58% in UK studies, 26% in US studies, and 9.4% in urban South Asians. Therefore, the growing incidence of chronic diseases globally is driving the growth of the mobile healthcare market.



The global mobile healthcare market size is expected to grow from $65.56 billion in 2021 to $83.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.68%. The mobile healthcare market share is expected to grow to $250.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 31.53%.

Cloud-based mobile health is gaining popularity among the mobile healthcare industry trends. Cloud-based mobile healthcare uses the cloud, mobile devices, such as mobile phones, tablet computers, personal digital assistants (PDAs), and wearable devices such as smart watches, for health services and data collection. Cloud-based systems offer flexibility and reduced cost compared to traditional servers. Using the cloud, patient information can be accessed by doctors from any location. Major players in cloud computing, such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, also operate in the mHealth space. In June 2020, Chronometriq, a US-based leader in healthcare management, released MagicSeat, a virtual queue management system for clinics.

Major players in the mobile healthcare market are Apple Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Omron Corporation, athenahealth Inc, iHealth Labs Inc., AT&T, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Vodafone Group, Dexcom Inc., Masimo Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., AliveCor Inc, Nike Inc, BioTelemetry Inc., AgaMatrix Inc., Withings S.A., Telefonica S.A., SoftServe, and Google Inc.

The global mobile healthcare market research report is segmented by device type into blood glucose monitors, cardiac monitors, hemodynamic monitors, neurological monitors, respiratory monitors, body and temperature monitors, remote patient monitoring devices, others; by service type into treatment services, diagnostic services, monitoring services, wellness and fitness solutions, others; by stake holder into mobile operators, healthcare providers, application/content players, others.

In 2021, North America was the largest region in the mobile healthcare market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global mHealthcare market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global mobile healthcare market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors' approaches.

