Safety Laser Scanner Market to be worth US$ 402.2 Million by the year 2027 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent study by Future Market Insights projects a healthy growth outlook for the global Safety Laser Scanner Market in coming years. Expanding at a CAGR of 6.2%, the global safety laser scanner market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 280.2 Mn in 2021 to US$ 402.2 Mn by 2027. The robust demand outlook has been prominently attributed to exceptionally rising incorporation of automation across industries.



2022 Market Value US$ 298.1 Mn 2027 Market Value US$ 402.2 Mn CAGR% (2022-2027) 6.2% Share of Top 5 Market Players ~30%

The report positions high accuracy level of safety laser scanners to remain the primary factor boosting their demand, and further projects that brisk growth in the shipments of mobile safety laser scanners will continue to contribute significantly to the revenue growth of safety laser scanner market in coming years.

A large number of manufacturing companies are encouraging the demand growth in safety laser scanners for packaging and logistical operations, which is a high impact factor driving the market growth at present.

"Stationary safety laser scanner sales currently make up for a whopping 72% share of the total market value, as they have been a preferred choice among industrial operators over the years. However, looking at the surging applicability and rapidly growing popularity of mobile safety laser scanners in the recent past, it is more prudent to project a robust yearly growth outlook for mobile safety laser scanners in 2019 and ahead," says a senior market research professional at the company.

Automotive Applications Continue to Drive Maximum Shipments

With rising concerns of the safety of industrial workers as well as machinery, it is more likely that the safety laser scanner sales would remain on a constant high over the course of coming years. Favorable regulations driven by various regional governments regarding industrial safety are playing a pivotal role in pushing the adoption of safety laser scanners across various industrial verticals.

Accounting for more than 35% share of the global market value in safety laser scanner landscape, automotive industry remains the most prominent end use industry, says the report. While vehicle navigation and a heap of more such applications have been maximum scope of applicability for safety laser scanners, the report also sheds light on the several other end use applications of safety laser scanners in consumer electronics, F&B, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market value in 2021 US$ 280.2 Mn Market CAGR 2013 to 2021 5.0% Share of top 5 players Around 30% Forecast Period 2022-2027 Historical Data Available for 2013-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value Key regions covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Japan, APEJ Key countries covered US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Russia, China, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Japan, GCC countries, Israel, and South Africa Key market segments covered

• Type

• End User

• Region



Key companies profiled

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation

• SICK AG

• Omron Corporation

• Keyence Corporation

• IDEC Corporation

• Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

• Banner Engineering

• Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG

• Hans TURCK GmbH & Co. KG



Report coverage Market forecast, company share analysis, competition intelligence, DROT analysis, market dynamics and challenges, and strategic growth initiatives Customization & pricing Available upon request

Higher Applicability of Safety Laser Scanners Projected in APEJ's Pharma & Healthcare Sectors

Owing to strong presence of established manufacturing brands utilizing safety laser scanners on a large scale, North America's market safety laser scanner is slated to hold leading contribution in the global market revenue. Brisk progress of the automotive industry riding on the cutting edge technological innovations will remain the key factor enabling this region to maintain the lion's share in safety laser scanner landscape at a global level.

On the other side, bolstering shipments of safety laser scanners targeting applications in the rapidly expanding healthcare and pharma industries is likely to underpin improved penetration of safety laser scanner into developing economies in Asian region. In addition, highly lucrative opportunities residing in Asia Pacific for consumer electronics manufacturers are expected to present attractive investment avenues to safety laser scanner manufacturers over the upcoming years. The report forecasts a significant year on year revenue growth for safety laser scanner market in APEJ.

Report Evaluates Competition on the Global Landscape

The report analyzing global safety laser scanner market provides detailed profiles of leading companies operating in the market, revealing their strategic developments. While some of the profiled market players include Rockwell Automation, Panasonic Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Sick AG, Omron Corporation, Leuze Electronic GmbH, and a few others, a majority of them are retaining their strategic focal point on the product quality improvement and innovation. Moreover, according to the report, the likes of Sick AG are concentrating on delivering improved customer experience by augmenting investments in product upgrades.

