Bob Woodruff Foundation Receives Historic Gift to Benefit America's Heroes

New York, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bob Woodruff Foundation today announced receipt of the organization's largest single gift to date – $15 million – to accelerate the impact and resources available for the military and veteran community. As part of author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott's latest tranche of unrestricted giving, the contribution will enable the Foundation to expedite its efforts and role as a global leader in high-impact philanthropic investment for veterans, their families, and caregivers.

"This investment comes at a critical time for the organization and for the people and communities we serve, especially given the intensified uncertainty across the globe," said Anne Marie Dougherty, the Chief Executive Officer of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "I'm truly inspired by MacKenzie Scott's generosity and her desire to join us in making a difference for veterans. To America's veterans and service members, I hope you hear our collective message loud and clear – We've Got Your 6."

The Bob Woodruff Foundation works with local communities, nonprofit organizations, and subject-matter experts to identify emerging needs and help shape impactful solutions for our nation's impacted veterans, service members, their families, and caregivers. This generous gift, in addition to recent investments by Craig Newmark Philanthropies, are advancing the Foundation's strategic efforts to 1) improve the overall health and wellbeing of the military and veteran community; 2) ensure local communities have the resources and ability to help veterans thrive after their time in uniform; and 3) shape and improve the military and veteran service sector.

"MacKenzie Scott's generous gift is both a reason to celebrate and to energetically accelerate our efforts to ensure millions of U.S. veterans and their families have equitable access to the resources and support they have earned," said Foundation Co-Founder and ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff. "Working together with our national network of cross-sector partners, we can help our heroes thrive."

The Bob Woodruff Foundation's partnerships with best-in-class programs in communities reach more than 11 million impacted service members, veterans, their families, and caregivers and continue to grow daily.

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, BWF has led an enduring call to action for people to stand up for heroes and meet the emerging and long-term needs of today's veterans, including mental health, caregiver support, food insecurity, and service-connected fertility issues. To date, BWF has invested over $80 million to Find, Fund and Shape™ programs that have empowered impacted veterans, service members, and their family members, across the nation, reinforcing the message that BWF has ‘Got Your Six'. For more information, as well as stories of success and innovation from BWF's network of partners, please visit bobwoodrufffoundation.org or follow us on Twitter at @bwforg.

