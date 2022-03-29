Baby Powder Market to be worth US$ 1,449.2 Million by the year 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Baby Powder Market is poised to grow at over 5.20% CAGR, beating a valuation of US$ 1,449.2 Mn through 2029. Shifting preference for organic ingredients in baby talc-powder is creating major tailwinds in the market. On account of this, the overall sales in the market registered year-on-year growth of 5% in 2022.



Attribute Details Baby powder Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 965.8 Mn Baby powder Market Size Value in 2029 US$ 1,449.2 Mn Baby powder Market Historical CAGR (2014-2021) 4.60 % Baby powder Market CAGR (2022-2029) 5.20 % North America Baby Powder Market Share in 2022 20.40 %



Over the past few years, numerous studies have stated that talc-based baby powder, when inhaled, may cause talcum powder poisoning. Talcum powder poisoning results in fever, cough, twitching, breathing problems, collapse, convulsions, and even death. Hence, manufacturers are shifting the base ingredient from talcum to plant-based ingredient such as corn-starch, arrowroot, rice powder, and baking soda & tapioca starch. For instance, the leading player of baby powder Johnson and Johnson Company strengthen their product portfolio by introducing three variants of baby powder that are corn-starch-based.

Key Takeaways of Baby Powder Market Study

Talc-based baby powder was a dominant segment in the market. However, corn-starch-based baby powder is expected to gain considerable traction during the forecast period, attributable to perception of corn-starch as a safer and organic ingredient with relatively larger particles as compared to talc.

North America and Europe combined account about 50 percent of market share in global baby powder market owing to high penetration rate in these regions.

The premium price products segment is estimated to witness a significant CAGR growth in the global baby powder market over the forecasted period, owing to premiumization of baby powders associated with high safety and quality standards.

The product availability of conventional baby powder is high in the market as compared to organic baby powder. Also, organic baby powder are relatively expensive. As a result, conventional baby powder has high sales.

Scope of the Report

Developing Countries to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

For the past decade, developed countries dominated the baby powder market owing to product availability and awareness among consumers. However, this trend is shifting towards the emerging markets. Countries such as Niger, Uganda, and Nigeria, are anticipated to have the highest birth rates in the forecast period. Therefore, the Middle East and Africa is considered a highly lucrative market for manufacturers of baby powder. Moreover, countries such as China and India have a massive population, out of which approximately 20% are babies. Generating general awareness among the population in such developing countries is expected to create numerous opportunities in the current market scenario.

Who is Winning?

Some of the key players operating in the baby powder market are Artsana Group, Asahi Group Foods Ltd., The Burt's Bees, California Baby, Chattem, Inc., GLÜKi Organics, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Libero, Lion Corporation, Mamaearth, Mann & Schröder GmbH, Mee Mee, Mothercare, Oriflame Holding AG, Osotspa Company Limited, Pigeon, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., PZ Cussons, Surefil an Abaco Partners Company, The Himalaya Drug Company, Wakoda, Wyeth, and others.

Several prominent and emerging market players are significantly investing in research and development activities to introduce new corn-starch based baby power. Besides this, global market players are acquiring the small scale and new entrants in the market those are offering either herbal products or organic products. They are also willing to spend more on promotion and marketing of products through pediatricians and doctors. This way consumers develop a belief on the safety of the products.

