ClubCorp names Ron Vlasic EVP, Operations City & Stadium Clubs

DALLAS, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClubCorp today announced that Ron Vlasic will join the World Leader in Private Clubs® as EVP, Operations for the company's City & Stadium Clubs. In this newly created role, Vlasic will oversee all aspects of the clubs' operations, including setting strategy, elevating financial performance, and raising the bar on member satisfaction. The City & Stadium Club Divisions are poised for further growth as consumers increasingly value the amenities, and social and professional connections membership clubs create. Vlasic will play a critical role in selecting and developing new clubs while refining and enhancing the experience across the current network of nearly 40 clubs nationwide.



"Ron is the consummate hospitality executive who knows how to build and lead winning teams that deliver exceptional guest experiences. His experience working across a wide array of brands, customer segments, and markets makes him the ideal leader for our national network of City and Stadium Clubs," said ClubCorp President & COO Bob Morse. "We are thrilled to have Ron join the team and help us accelerate our growth and deliver on our promise of building relationships and enriching lives for our members and employees."

Vlasic brings more than 30 years of hospitality experience. Vlasic comes to ClubCorp from Hostmark Hospitality Group, where he has served as Chief Operating Officer since 2019. As COO, he oversaw operations, culinary, sales, marketing, and people and culture. Before joining Hostmark, Vlasic spent nearly 20 years at Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. He played a critical role in building and growing Kimpton into a powerhouse brand with more than 60 hotels and a world-class reputation for quality, design, and innovation.

"The portfolio of City and Stadium Clubs are poised for growth, and I'm excited to dig in with the team and capitalize," said Vlasic. "The impact that our clubs play in the lives of our members and the communities they serve is truly unique. The private club model is alive and well, and there's no shortage of opportunities for us to leverage innovations in programming, technology, culinary, and amenities to further strengthen member loyalty and engagement."

About ClubCorp

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based ClubCorp has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs city and stadium clubs in North America, ClubCorp is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions, and memorable moments for its more than 414,000 members. With approximately 17,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of over 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and stadium clubs in 27 states, the District of Columbia, and two foreign countries, ClubCorp creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers, and robust programming.

ClubCorp properties include Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (The Woodlands, Texas); and The Metropolitan (Chicago, Illinois). You can find ClubCorp on Facebook at facebook.com/clubcorp and on Twitter at @ClubCorp.

