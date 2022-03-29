Leave it Leash Announces Official Launch

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leave it Leash, a pet solutions company, has announced the official launch of its flagship product, the first patented 14-foot water-spray dog leash that comes with a collapsible bowl. The all-in-one multi-purpose dog water spray handle helps to deter aggressive or overly-curious off-leash dogs, while the nine-ounce water tank and six-ounce collapsible bowl (both BPA-free) allow for optimal on-the-go hydration.

The Leave it Leash comes with a five-foot attachable leash, complete with two hooks and a safety wrist strap for added security. The device's D-ring allows users to attach the five-foot leash to the handle device, which features a simple hooking and unhooking mechanism. The five-foot leash comes with two chrome-plated hooks with 360° rotation for easy attachment to any collar or harness. The hooks are specially designed with strong holding power, reducing the stress for the user while on dog walks.

As the company's first patented product on the market, the Leave it Leash is the first of many items that will be sold as a part of Leave it Leash's mission to simplify daily dog walks and offer enhanced control during the dog walking experience. With numerous products in the works, the Leave it Leash team is focused on boosting owner confidence and easing the overall experience while simultaneously keeping pets happy, healthy and hydrated.

"The Leave it Leash is truly a dog walker's best friend, as it lets owners be fully prepared for their dog walks," said Cheryl Eckert, founder of Leave it Leash. "Just leave it to your leash to carry the water. Don't just say it, spray it with the Leave it Leash and get a handle on your dog's thirst."

Built from high-quality materials, the Leave it Leash features a smooth finish and a solid ergonomic grip. The six-ounce collapsible bowl attaches easily to the side of the leash device's external shell, providing owners with the ability to easily dispense water to their furry friend. The device is a great tool to ensure that dogs remain hydrated at all times and avoid the potential for heat strokes during dog walks or dog hikes. Because the collapsible bowl slides on and off the leash device handle, the bowl itself is very easy to clean.

To learn more about Leave it Leash's safe-to-use water spray that is completely harmless to animals, please visit https://www.leaveitleash.com.

About Leave it Leash

A pet solutions company, Leave it Leash is the first patented 14-foot water-spray dog leash that comes with a collapsible bowl.

Contact Information: Cheryl Eckert Email: info@leaveitleash.com

