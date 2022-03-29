Leave it Leash Announces Official Launch

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leave it Leash, a pet solutions company, has announced the official launch of its flagship product, the first patented 14-foot water-spray dog leash that comes with a collapsible bowl. The all-in-one multi-purpose dog water spray handle helps to deter aggressive or overly-curious off-leash dogs, while the nine-ounce water tank and six-ounce collapsible bowl (both BPA-free) allow for optimal on-the-go hydration.
The Leave it Leash comes with a five-foot attachable leash, complete with two hooks and a safety wrist strap for added security. The device's D-ring allows users to attach the five-foot leash to the handle device, which features a simple hooking and unhooking mechanism. The five-foot leash comes with two chrome-plated hooks with 360° rotation for easy attachment to any collar or harness. The hooks are specially designed with strong holding power, reducing the stress for the user while on dog walks.
As the company's first patented product on the market, the Leave it Leash is the first of many items that will be sold as a part of Leave it Leash's mission to simplify daily dog walks and offer enhanced control during the dog walking experience. With numerous products in the works, the Leave it Leash team is focused on boosting owner confidence and easing the overall experience while simultaneously keeping pets happy, healthy and hydrated.
"The Leave it Leash is truly a dog walker's best friend, as it lets owners be fully prepared for their dog walks," said Cheryl Eckert, founder of Leave it Leash. "Just leave it to your leash to carry the water. Don't just say it, spray it with the Leave it Leash and get a handle on your dog's thirst."
Built from high-quality materials, the Leave it Leash features a smooth finish and a solid ergonomic grip. The six-ounce collapsible bowl attaches easily to the side of the leash device's external shell, providing owners with the ability to easily dispense water to their furry friend. The device is a great tool to ensure that dogs remain hydrated at all times and avoid the potential for heat strokes during dog walks or dog hikes. Because the collapsible bowl slides on and off the leash device handle, the bowl itself is very easy to clean.
To learn more about Leave it Leash's safe-to-use water spray that is completely harmless to animals, please visit https://www.leaveitleash.com.
About Leave it Leash
A pet solutions company, Leave it Leash is the first patented 14-foot water-spray dog leash that comes with a collapsible bowl.
Contact Information: Cheryl Eckert Email: info@leaveitleash.com
Related Images
Image 1: Leave It Leash - Packaging
Friendly to the Environment Packaging
Image 2: Leave It Leash Set
Leave It Leash Set
Image 3
Deter Stray Dogs with Water Spray Feature
Image 4: Water and Bowl
Store your Dog's water!
Image 5: Cheryl Eckert - Founder
Cheryl Eckert - Founder
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.