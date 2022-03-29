VIP Blockchain Investor Event Satoshi Salon Presents Six Blockchain Startups, plus Panel on Marketing and Legal for NFTs

Los Angeles, CA, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Satoshi Salon LA, a invite-only presentation of prescreened blockchain technology companies will take place at Zuber Lawler law offices in Downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 30 from 9-11 am. Interested investors must register on the website in order to obtain admission.

*Email contact@layer1events.com to apply for the invite/code to unlock the hidden ticket for admission.*

Following the investors-only portion of the Satoshi Salon LA meeting, an expert panel on "Mint, Market, Comply: Marketing and Legal Considerations for NFT Launches" will be held from 11:15 am - 1:15 pm at Zuber Lawler.

Sponsored by Transform Ventures and Zuber Lawler, the panel includes a distinguished group of blockchain pioneers and NFT innovators:

Michael Terpin, CEO of Transform Ventures and Transform Group, has been dubbed the "Godfather of Crypto" and has been involved in some of the most significant investments and PR campaigns in the industry's evolution since 2013, including the Ethereum launch.

Josh Lawler, Partner at Zuber Lawler, continues to demonstrate keen insight and understanding of the complexities and legal ramifications of NFT technology and the relevant applications.

Ed Prado, CEO & Co-founder of RAIR Technologies, is a Fintech and distributed ledger expert with decades of consulting experience.

The panel is open to the public. To register, visit the event website.

About Satoshi Salon

Satoshi Salon is a membership-based events club for blockchain leaders and entrepreneurs, hosted in exclusive venues by Satoshi Hosts. At these invite-only events, leaders, innovators, and investors in blockchain, fintech, and emerging technology are invited to enjoy food, drinks, and thought-leader discussion to drive the industry forward. Gatherings take place at the home or selected venue of Satoshi Hosts, who personally curate their guests. Launching in Q3 2022, Satoshi Hosts and Dinner members will be airdropped membership NFTs giving them exclusive access to the international club of hosts and members.

About Zuber Lawler

Zuber Lawler is one of the most selective law firms in the United States, representing clients throughout the world from offices in Austin, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, New York, and Silicon Valley. In addition to representing a list of Fortune companies, as well as funds and government entities, Zuber Lawler represents leading companies in emerging industries and technologies, including blockchain, cleantech, eSports/virtual reality, and legalized cannabis. Zuber Lawler focuses on M&A, finance, and other deals; IPOs; intellectual property; antitrust, data/privacy, FDA, anti-corruption, and other regulatory work; and litigation. Zuber Lawler's attorneys work in languages covering 90% of the world's population.

ABOUT LAYER1 EVENTS

Layer1 Events (www.layer1events.com) is a multifaceted approach to blockchain events and marketing. Through our various event series offerings, we provide individuals and projects options to meet their goals such as Brand Awareness, Funding, Community Building, Lead-Gen, Education, and Partnerships. Our team of experts has been producing international blockchain events since 2014, including CoinAgenda, BitAngels, NFT Carnival, and Satoshi Salon.

Event Contact: contact@layer1events.com Zuber Lawler Contact: Phone: +1 (213) 596-5620, https://zuberlawler.com/contact-us/