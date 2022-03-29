Inspired by Shiba, Sheba Aims To Become the Next Big Cat Meme Token

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meme tokens like Shiba Inu have dog mascots ruling the space. Sheba has entered the crypto space as a new meme token to expand Shiba's storyline and drive focus on other pet characters like cats. The token developers aim to create a successful community of Sheba followers and will offer an engaging and profitable ecosystem to Sheba followers.

What is Sheba?



Sheba is a crypto token where the mascot Sheba is Shiba's best cat friend. Since the Shiba Inu token is among the top meme tokens on the crypto market, it has garnered a lot of attention. The Sheba tale begins with Shiba's popularity and how he (Shiba) feels lonely being alone on the top. He misses his favorite cat friend Sheba he grew up with. The Sheba ecosystem aims to reunite these best friends on the top of the crypto space.

Sheba wants to achieve the same functionality and popularity as Shiba Inu and align its goals with the dog meme token.



Overview



Dog meme token Shiba Inu has inspired Sheba cat meme token with an interesting backstory.



The community-oriented, decentralized token is dedicated to offering an engaging and profitable DeFi space to its holders.

Sheba is currently in its marketing phase and is available for purchase through PancakeSwap.



$SHEBA token and tokenomics



Sheba is a decentralized project that offers 100% security. In addition, the ecosystem has renounced ownership, while its liquidity has been locked for 78 years.



Tax Distribution



The token's buy and sell transaction charges 3% tax fees, of which 2% is allocated to marketing. 1% of the tax goes to the PancakeSwap liquidity pool.



Token Distribution



Sheba will offer a total Supply of 1.000.000.000 (1B Tokens). 50% will be offered from these tokens during the initial burn, 35% to liquidity, 5% to Marketing Wallet, and 5% to exchange funds and stake each.



Investing in Sheba



Sheba is available for purchase through PancakeSwap and, in the future, will be available through UniSwap and other CEXs.

Sheba Roadmap



With their interesting tale of Sheba, low tax fees, and other features, Sheba aims to be the top meme token after Shiba Inu. The platform has completed its first launch phase and successfully created and launched its website, social, and PancakeSwap launch.



Currently, in its marketing phase. In addition, they are also working with influencers to market Sheba on different social media channels. They will also be launching their own staking platform on their website later this week.



In their development phase, Sheba creators aim to launch their NFTs, introducing Sheba Swap and Eth Bridge. In their growth stage, they will be aiming for major CEX listings and other exciting surprises.

Join the Sheba community on-



Twitter: https://twitter.com/shebatokenbsc

Telegram: https://t.me/shebatokenofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sheba.token/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Shebatoken

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/SHEBArmy/

Discord: https://discord.com/channels/954115613230510181/954115613230510184

Medium: https://medium.com/@shebatoken

Web: https://shebatoken.io/

Sheba shebatoken@hotmail.com