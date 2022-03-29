River Oaks Treatment Center Names Mattie Velasco as Client Care Coordinator

RIVERVIEW, Fla., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Oaks Treatment Center, a leading provider of addiction treatment services, has promoted Mattie Velasco to the facility's new Client Care Coordinator. As a person in long-term recovery, Velasco plans to draw from her own journey to help patients maximize their treatment experience.



Initially, Velasco joined the River Oaks team working closely with patients as a treatment advocate. After a short time in the position, inspired by her own passion for helping those struggling with addiction, she began to expand her responsibilities and implement ideas that have enhanced camaraderie and connection among the patients – as they've voiced themselves. According to Velasco, community support is one of the biggest factors in long-term recovery.

In a short time, Velasco has worked with patients, she's implemented a number of initiatives, including an alumni group to accommodate patients' desire to maintain their relationship with fellow patients and bimonthly speakers to share their recovery story with patients. Utilizing her standing and familiarity with the local recovery community, she also aids patients leaving treatment by contacting potential sponsors to help them maintain their recovery.

"I am living the gift of recovery every day, and it's truly a blessing to be able to help our patients build the foundation of their recovery while they're here," said Velasco. "Staying in recovery and helping others are my two primary purposes, and the encouragement I receive from patients, clinical staff and leadership really motivates me every day. I'm grateful to CEO Jeff Turiczek for allowing me to enhance River Oaks in this way."

Helping those with addiction live a full life in recovery is an immense passion for Velasco, as is working with victims of exploitation and human trafficking. She is an active member of the local recovery community, is currently pursuing her bachelor's degree in healthcare administration at St. Petersburg College, where she received Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society's Gold Scholar Award, and is training to become a peer support specialist after the passage of Sen. Darryl Rouson's peer specialist legislation .

"We're very lucky to have Mattie on our team, her dedication and devotion to our patients is palpable," said Turiczek. "She truly has the patients' best interest at heart each and every day, and I'm looking forward to what she comes up with next."

About River Oaks Treatment Center

River Oaks Treatment Center treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, please find us at RiverOaksTreatment.com or call 866-244-1070 for help. We also offer several online resources for the public. Visit americanaddictioncenters.org/online-resources to learn more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e7bea5b-39e0-4656-ac25-48a0d0a813ce

Contact: Maz Rodriguez Public Relations Manager 615-335-0893 MRodriguez@ContactAAC.com