DentaQuest Statement on New Federal Report: Inclusion of Adult Dental Benefits for People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Saves States Money

Boston, MA, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Commission on Disability (NCD) recently issued a report titled "Medicaid Oral Health Coverage for Adults with Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities – A Fiscal Analysis" to President Biden. The report highlights the proven link between oral health and a person's overall health, as well as the importance of oral health care to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). Medicaid plays a critical role in determining what care is available to the 60% of individuals with I/DD who receive health care coverage through their state's Medicaid program, according to the report.

Based on the findings, NCD makes specific recommendations for changes at the federal and state levels to ensure state Medicaid programs across the country include adult dental coverage for people with I/DD. In addition, the report details the costs and savings by state. A number of states currently provide an emergency-only dental benefit to adults with I/DD, while several others provide no dental benefits at all. Other states, like Texas and Louisiana, are highlighted in the report as examples of how states can expand dental coverage to Medicaid members with I/DD. In Louisiana, the state Medicaid program will begin offering a comprehensive dental benefit to adults with I/DD this summer. Meanwhile, Texas offers dental coverage to people with I/DD through several waiver programs.

While this study provides clear and convincing evidence that providing Medicaid dental benefits to adults with I/DD is good fiscal policy and the equitable thing to do, it also acknowledges that providing all adults with a Medicaid dental benefit reduces overall Medicaid costs by eliminating expensive and avoidable hospital visits and by reducing the severity of disease.

Today, Steve Pollock, president and CEO for DentaQuest, issued the following statement reacting to the NCD report:

"This new report makes clear that oral health care is health care and investing in dental benefits is the fiscally and ethically responsible move. Without routine dental visits, dental disease or pain can go untreated, particularly among people with I/DD who may have difficulty communicating. This report proves that providing Medicaid dental benefits for adults with I/DD — 60% of whom rely on Medicaid for their health coverage — is more cost effective than continuing to exclude those benefits. It is also more ethical — coverage would address a significant disparity in care, reduce chronic pain, improve quality of life and bolster self-confidence. And an adult dental Medicaid benefit directly addresses a key gap in health equity for other populations, as well.

Fortunately, several states have already made progress toward expanding dental benefits to adults. Texas is used as one example, as it provides enhanced dental benefits for people with I/DD through several waiver programs. The report authors also see Louisiana as a possible blueprint, as government leaders recently passed legislation with benefits for adults with I/DD starting this summer. And Virginia is coming up on a year this summer with enhanced dental benefits for adults enrolled in Medicaid.

This study spells out the need for — and the sense behind — Medicaid adult dental benefits for those with I/DD, and those states without such benefits should move to extend coverage immediately. But why stop there? Prior research has shown that extending dental benefits to all adults on Medicaid is good policy, and according to a 2019 DentaQuest survey, it is incredibly popular as nearly 80% of Americans support the benefit. The NCD report is an important and well done study, which adds to the mounting body of work showing that increased access to dental care for all actually reduces costs.

The lack of Medicaid adult dental coverage in some states means many individuals continue to struggle to stay healthy, while states and the federal government continue to shoulder avoidable costs. Providing adult dental coverage can lead the way to reducing total health care spending, lowering complications of diabetes and other diseases, and improving overall health outcomes for all.

The impact, the need and the value are all clear. Ultimately, every state Medicaid program must include dental benefits for all adults."

