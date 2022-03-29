Alkame Holdings Subsidiary Earns Organic Certification for CBD Products

LAS VEGAS, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. ALKM, a publicly traded diversified holding company, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Bell Food & Beverage Inc. has received its first USDA Organic Certification for CBD products. Alkame manufacturing subsidiaries are one of the first private label copackers to achieve this certification, accredited by Oregon Tilth.



Alkame Holdings Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary Bell Food & Beverage Inc. can now enable qualifying brands to receive USDA Organic Certification, another major milestone in capabilities for both product development and manufacturing.

Alkame Holdings and its "CBD Copacker" division are committed to quality, consistency, transparency, compliance, and traceability. The company is known for its ability to manufacture and co-pack various CBD Isolate and Full Spectrum Distillate liquid-based products since 2015. Offerings consist of specialty food and beverage products such as waters, teas, lemonades, coffees, drink mixes, honey, sauces, salsas, as well as emulsified products such as jams, sanitizers and much more.

"We are very happy to announce this huge accomplishment," stated Alkame CEO, Robert Eakle. "The development of a CBD Organic Certification program for clients was grueling and time consuming since the certification must be continuous from the seed to the final sale of these products. Oregon Tilth is an extremely well-respected organization for high quality organic products, and their Organic seal provides consumers with confidence and the proper assurance that the efficacy of our products continues to be unmatched. We worked diligently with Oregon Tilth to assist our clients in providing the strictest of compliance and traceability of the organic hemp farming and manufacturing processes involved, along with the certified organic ingredients we sourced for our client's beverage brands to comply with these rigid requirements. We are very excited for both our clients and our team," Eakle added.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.