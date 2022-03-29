Correction: Updating Webcast Link -- FlexShopper, Inc. Schedules 2021 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Financial Results Conference Call

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY ("FlexShopper" or the "Company"), a leading national online lease-to-own ("LTO") retailer and LTO payment solution provider, announced today that it intends to release its financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The Company intends to hold a conference call to discuss those results the next day, March 31 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
|Conference Call Details
|Date:
|Thursday, March 31, 2022
|Time:
|9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
|Participant Dial-In Numbers:
|Domestic callers:
|877-407-3944
|International callers:
|412-902-0038
Access by Webcast
The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the "Investor" section of the Company's website at www.flexshopper.com or by clicking on the conference call link: https://themediaframe.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=5vm0GSlj. An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website.
About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY), is a financial and technology company that provides brand name electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com) and patent pending LTO payment method. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers that want to acquire their products, but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.
Contact:
Jeremy Hellman
Vice President
The Equity Group
212-836-9626
jhellman@equityny.com
FlexShopper, Inc.
Investor Relations
ir@flexshopper.com
