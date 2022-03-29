HealthEquity Named as One of The Healthiest Workplaces

DRAPER, Utah, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. HQY ("HealthEquity"), a leading administrator of health savings accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits, has been recognized as one of the healthiest workplaces by the Utah Worksite Wellness Council (UWWC). This includes receiving a Platinum Award, the highest ranking UWWC bestows for demonstrating an exemplary commitment to employee well-being. Additionally, HealthEquity has been recognized with an exclusive Physical Innovation Award for its Savory Living program.
"As a company that helps Americans to achieve greater health and wealth, it is imperative that we practice what we preach," said CEO Jon Kessler. "The health and wellness of our team members is a top priority and helps guide our business approach and success. These honors speak to the remarkable program our People team has created and implemented."
HealthEquity received the Platinum honor for its effort to integrate healthcare services, education, financial benefits and incentives to create a robust and cohesive employee wellness program. The UWWC analyzed these practices based on overall well-being in the following categories: organizational well-being, physical well-being, emotional well-being, social well-being, financial well-being, and community well-being.
The Physical Innovation Award was bestowed to HealthEquity for establishing the Savory Living program, an initiative that allows team members to enroll in a 12-week healthy eating behavior class that teaches them how to create and cook a nutritious diet to fit their individual health needs.
"We know that wellness is more than physical health," said Natalie Atwood, HealthEquity executive vice president of people. "We focus on the overall well-being of our team members and how we can support and empower a healthy lifestyle. This award underscores the commitment of our team in making the small changes that make a big difference."
The UWWC employs an online assessment tool to determine the level of recognition employers received. Companies are awarded a Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze ranking according to their scores from the assessment tool. Scoring for responses are based on best practices and strategies according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards and other national wellness organizations.
The Utah Worksite Wellness Council Healthy Worksite Awards program showcases employers of all sizes on their worksite health promotion and wellness program. For more information on the Healthy Worksite Awards program, visit www.utahworksitewellness.org.
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity including its subsidiaries administer Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits for our more than 14 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable "Purple" service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.
