HOUSING WORKS & FOUNDING CHAIR JAMES HUNIFORD ANNOUNCE LINEUP OF TOP INTERIOR DESIGNERS FOR ANNUAL DESIGN ON A DIME BENEFIT & 2022 GROUNDBREAKER AWARDS HONOREES PATRICIA ARQUETTE, LAURENT CLAQUIN AND BETHANN HARDISON

New York, NY, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, NY (MARCH 29, 2022) - Housing Works will host its annual Design on a Dime benefit April 21-23, 2022. The highly anticipated event returns to the Metropolitan Pavilion with an exciting lineup of acclaimed interior designers selected by Founding Chair James Huniford. The exclusive three-day shopping experience will feature fine art, luxury home decor and furnishings. Shopping will begin on April 21 with a series of ticketed affairs that include a VIP opening reception and early-access shopping, culminating in a sale that is open to the public April 22-23. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://bit.ly/dod2022. Celebrated interior designers Young Huh, Charlotte Moss, Joy Moyler, and Miles Redd will serve as this year's event Co-Chairs.

Preceding the opening night reception, Housing Works will host the Groundbreaker Awards on April 20 at The Metropolitan Pavilion honoring extraordinary members of the community leading the fight against HIV/AIDS and supporters of LGBTQ rights. The distinguished recipients of the 2022 Groundbreaker Awards include: Actor & Activist Patricia Arquette, Kering Americas President Laurent Claquin and Fashion Luminary Bethann Hardison.

Design on a Dime's roster of top design contemporaries will each create vignettes, showcasing a collection of covetable art and brand-new luxury furnishings, donated by hundreds of the most recognized brands and makers in the home market. Marked up to 80% off retail prices, the expertly curated assortment of high-end merchandise will be sold to benefit Housing Works' lifesaving services and advocacy. Since its inception in 2004, Design on a Dime has raised over $20 million to support the organization's charitable mission to end HIV/AIDS and homelessness.

The participating talent for the 2022 Design On A Dime event, representing the industry's most celebrated design professionals, include:

Anjali Pollack Design

Apartment 48

Arditi Design

Arthur Golabek Flowers & Antiques

BoND + Housing Works Bookstore

Brittany Marom Interior Design

Carl Barnett Design | Studio | NOURISH

Charlotte Moss LLC

Curated by Younghye

De La Torre Design Studio

Delia Kenza for ELLE DÉCOR

Eddie Lee Inc

Elissa Grayer Design

foley&cox interiors

Get Decorated

Global Home Interiors

Housing Works Thrift Shops

J. Cohler Mason Design

Jason Woods

Jordan Hilton Interiors

Josh Minter Design

Katie Lydon Interiors

KD REID

LAYER x LEPERE

Matt Blacke Inc.

Mimi & Hill

Nicky Rosendorff Interior Design

Nina Farmer Interiors

Pappas Miron Design

Peter Sandel Design, LLC

Redd Kaihoi

Robert Couturier Inc.

Sarah Von Dreele

Sergio Mercado Design

Stephen Henderson

Strike & Skip

The Rath Project

Timothy Brown Studio

Young Huh Interior Design

"​We are excited to return to the Metropolitan Pavilion with our first full-scale event in two years. The design community's unwavering support for Housing Works – year after year – has been incredibly inspiring. The continued generosity of the participating designers and brands has helped to raise millions of dollars to assist New Yorkers in need," said Design on a Dime Founding Chair, James Huniford.

"We are proud New Yorkers, and as New Yorkers we have survived and supported each other for over thirty years– from the height of the AIDS crisis through the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ongoing public health crises of racism and poverty. With the support of our donors and shoppers, Housing Works is able to continue our groundbreaking work in healthcare, housing, and advocacy," said Housing Works President, Matthew Bernardo.

Design on a Dime is sponsored by Benjamin Moore, ELLE DÉCOR, West Elm, Arthur J Gallagher Inc., BMO Capital Markets, Gilead, Tito's Handmade Vodka, WarnerMedia, and OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Sponsors of the Groundbreaker Awards include: Benjamin Moore, ELLE DÉCOR, Bloomingdales, Kering, WarnerMedia, and West Elm.

For more information about Housing Works visit housingworks.org. For more information, please contact Jada Williams at jada.willbk@gmail.com or 646.342.2486.

About Design on a Dime: Design on a Dime, founded in 2004 by Designer James Huniford, challenges interior designers to create unique room vignettes curated with donated merchandise from well-known home decor brands and artists. All merchandise in these one-of-a-kind rooms is then sold at charitable prices to design-savvy attendees.

About The Groundbreaker Awards: The Groundbreaker Awards Dinner brings together Housing Works' closest friends and supporters for a celebratory evening to honor outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to the fight to end HIV/AIDS and homelessness. Set among the stunning room vignettes, guests will get an exclusive sneak peek at the Design on a Dime creations and an opportunity to shop select items. Most importantly, this evening will raise vital funds to bolster housing expansion efforts throughout the city, providing hundreds of New Yorkers a solid foundation from which to build a successful future.

About Housing Works: Established more than 30 years ago to end the dual crises of AIDS and homelessness, Housing Works today operates community healthcare clinics, housing, and other supportive services. Housing Works advocates for policies that address health equity and social justice on behalf of people living with HIV/AIDS, those experiencing homelessness, the LGBTQ community, and all New Yorkers in need.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Housing Works quickly stepped onto the frontlines, operating emergency isolation shelters for unhoused New Yorkers and making sure that low-income communities of color had access to testing and vaccines.

Elizabeth Koke Housing Works 646.342.9350 e.koke@housingworks.org