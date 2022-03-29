TRANSWESTERN PROMOTES JOSH RICHARDS TO CORPORATE DIRECTOR, ESG

HOUSTON, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transwestern, an integrated commercial real estate services, development and investment management firm, announces the promotion of Josh Richards to Corporate Director, ESG. In this role, Richards is responsible for expanding engagement across the various companies to identify, track and communicate ESG goals and key performance indicators; advocating for responsible, proactive programming that advances the brand and mission of Transwestern and its clients; evaluating partnerships and opportunities to deliver resources at the leading edge of industry; and reporting progress against the firm's commitments to all stakeholders.

"Transwestern's culture of innovation and collaboration equips us to create value and mitigate risk while upholding our guiding principles of integrity, responsibility, service and leadership," said Tom Lawyer, President of Transwestern Real Estate Services. "Josh's passion for ESG and keen ability to identify opportunities, align stakeholders and deliver strategies will continue to have a measurable, positive impact on our shared mission. We are proud to have him champion these efforts for the firm and its clients, investors and partners."

Richards joined Transwestern in 2017 as Director of Sustainability for Asset Services. During his tenure, he advanced Transwestern's energy and sustainability platform through extensive benchmarking and compliance of the firm's managed assets, educating internal and external audiences on the value and implementation of ESG, and increasing transparency through integrated communications and reporting.

Additionally, Richards reinforced the firm's commitment to culture by leading the Transwestern Experience, a unique approach to customer service. He is also actively involved in the firm's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts, leading the national Awareness & Belonging Committee which provides resources and strategies to create a more open and inclusive work environment.

"Built upon an industry-leading sustainability platform nearly two decades in the making, Transwestern is proud to accelerate its commitment to advancing environmental, social and governance goals," said Richards. "Transwestern will continue to deliver excellence by deploying the talents and technologies our teams bring to the table to better mitigate risk on behalf of our clients, deliver responsible solutions and create a welcoming and inclusive workplace for all."

Richards, LEED AP O+M, C.E.M., WELL AP, holds a master's degree in environmental sciences from The University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

Transwestern's most recent ESG report can be found here. Headshot available for download here.

