Marketers Face Several Challenges in the Mobile Advertising Ecosystem, and AI is the Solution

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As demand for digital advertising continues to rise, marketers are faced with several challenges. Many marketers lack the in-depth analytics knowledge to effectively make use of the advanced capabilities of modern DSPs, and struggle to target relevant audiences thanks to changing privacy laws and lack of first-party data. While technology is the cause of many of these obstacles, technology also provides the solution - in particular, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP). These enable marketers to 'fill the gaps' and maximize the potential of their programmatic campaigns. This was the discussion in a recent IDC Technology Spotlight, sponsored by Start.io, Modern Demand-Side Platform AI Technology Helps Overcome Targeting Challenges. International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. As noted in the White Paper, while huge opportunities exist for audience targeting and campaign optimization, marketers are often unable to fully access them.

That's why Start.io recently launched Maia, Mobile AI Audiences, an industry-first audience-building platform built strictly with AI and NLP. For marketers, it provides an intuitive and simple-to-use solution for planning, building, and activating relevant audiences for their mobile ad campaigns. It eliminates the need for advanced analytics knowledge, instead relying on an AI-based interface to identify and build audiences based on natural-language keyword queries. Then, marketers can activate the audiences immediately on over 20 leading DSPs with just a few clicks.

"Marketers need to adapt their targeting strategy. Audience discovery and identification is a laborious process, resulting in lost ad spend when targeting isn't based on real-time first-party data," said Gil Dudkiewicz, Co-Founder and CEO of Start.io. "The lack of a holistic solution AI-driven and NLP-based led us to introduce Maia - Mobile AI Audience platform."

To read the IDC Technology Spotlight (doc #US48891422 , 2022) in full, click here to download.

About Start.io: Start.io is a mobile marketing and audience platform that is reinventing mobile marketing by leveraging the largest independent app distribution. Start.io's direct integration with over 500K monthly active apps provides access to unprecedented levels of global first-party data, which can be leveraged to understand and predict behaviors, identify new opportunities and fuel growth.

