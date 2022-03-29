LHCG Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Sale of LHC Group, Inc. to Optum Health

MONSEY, N.Y., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether the directors of LHC Group, Inc. LHCG ("LHCG") acted in the best interests of LHCG shareholders in approving the sale of LHCG to Optum Health ("Optum") for $170.00 per share in cash.
If you remain an LHCG shareholder and have questions about your legal rights, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your options at no charge:
https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/lhc-group-inc/
Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.
Why is there an investigation?
On March 29, 2022, LHCG announced an agreement for Optum to purchase all of the outstanding shares of LHCG for $170.00 per share in cash.
Our investigation concerns whether LHCG's board acted in the best interests of LHCG shareholders in approving the sale to Optum, including whether the acquisition price adequately compensates LHCG shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.
In particular, according to an analysis of Wall Street price targets for LHCG in the last 90 days published on Seeking Alpha, there is a high price target for LHCG of $190.00 per share.
Additionally, Optum is owned by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH ("UNH"). As part of the transaction, LHCG's founders, Keith and Ginger Myers, will personally invest $10 million in UNH stock following the close of the transaction.
About Wohl & Fruchter
Wohl & Fruchter LLP, with offices in New York City and Monsey, has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.
Contact:
Wohl & Fruchter LLP
Joshua E. Fruchter
Toll Free 866.833.6245
alerts@wohlfruchter.com
www.wohlfruchter.com
