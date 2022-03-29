reBLOCKmiami Puts the Right People in the Room, April 5, for a Real Estate Blockchain Conference in the Crypto Capital of the World

MIAMI, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- Cutting Edge Events, organizers of Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit, Crypto Mondays and the UnOfficial Bitcoin Miami Kickoff Party, is pleased to announce reBLOCKmiami, a one-day real estate blockchain event hosted April 5 in Miami, known as the crypto capital of the world.
Those who attend reBLOCKmiami will learn about timely topics in sessions and presentations, including Real Estate Blockchain, Real Estate Tokenization, Real Estate NFTs, Real Estate Liquidity DAOs, Regulatory Updates, DeFi Real Estate, Real Estate Fintech Startups, Tradeable Private Real Estate and Buying Property in the Metaverse.
For tickets, visit https://reblockmiami.com/tickets/.
reBLOCKmiami was born out of the Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit. This epic event was specifically designed to bring the right people in the room from the real estate world, including developers, brokers, agents, financiers, startups, traders and policymakers. In addition, the gathering will bring stakeholders in the real estate blockchain space from around the globe to the crypto capital of the world.
Previously, this event has been attended by Cathie Wood of Ark Invest; Jeff Vinik, owner of the Tampa Bay Lightning; Finance Commissioner of Florida Russ Weigel III and many more notables. Associations taking part in reBLOCKmiami are the Florida Blockchain Business Association (FBBA), Foundation For International Blockchain and Real Estate Expertise (FIBREE), and the Miami Downtown Development Authority.
The conference is tailored to fit the needs of three types of attendees: Beginners looking to learn and build their knowledge of this industry and how to get started in it; Stakeholders like financial institutions, traders, brokers, family offices, fintech startups, innovators and entrepreneurs who play, or want to play, an active role in the future of the real estate blockchain and its development; Advocates including anyone interested in propelling this space forward and helping design active safeguards that allow for a fair and even playing field.
Speakers and presenters at reBLOCKmiami will include Samuel Armes, Florida Blockchain
Business Association; Jason Bennick, president of Digital Innovation Group; Elena Bondarenko, Government Relations Counsel, Miami Downtown Development Authority; Michael Carpentier, CIO Certified Blockchain Professional and CEO of Vesta Equity Inc., and many more.
reBLOCKmiami will take place at the Hilton Miami Blue Lagoon, four miles from Miami International Airport and just 15 minutes from downtown Miami and Dolphin Mall. South Beach, Zoo Miami and cruises from PortMiami are half an hour away. The hotel features sports courts, bike and car rental, a fitness center and a hot tub. Guests can enjoy a dip in the outdoor pool and a drink at the pool bar.
The relationships created and the wisdom imparted at this pioneering event will have a far-reaching impact within the real estate space. For more information on reBLOCKmiami, visit https://reblockmiami.com/.
About Cutting Edge Events LLC
Specializing in new media and tech-driven conferences, Cutting Edge Events LLC has earned back-to-back Guinness World Record™ titles for the largest attendance of a virtual podcasting conference in one week. Creators of Podfest Multimedia Expo, Podfest Global Summit and Vidfest Expo, the team behind this cutting-edge events company is excited to bring its expertise and unique style to blockchain and bitcoin influencers.
