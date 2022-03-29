Imperial Petroleum Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months 2021 Financial and Operating Results

ATHENS, Greece, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. IMPP (the "Company"), a ship-owning company providing petroleum product and crude oil seaborne transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. These financial results were based on the accounts of Imperial Petroleum Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries which were prepared using the historical carrying costs of the assets and the liabilities of the subsidiaries from their dates of incorporation.

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS1

As of March 28, 2022, we had raised $27 million in total net proceeds, after underwriting discounts, from our first public offering in February 2022 and $64 million in total net proceeds, after underwriting discounts, from our second public offering in March 2022.

In March 2022, we entered into agreements to acquire two MR product tankers from a related party for an aggregate price of $31 million; the first vessel was delivered on March 28, 2022 and the second will be delivered by the end of May 2022.

Declaration of a dividend on our 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock ($0.546875 per preferred share) payable on March 30, 2022 to holders of record on March 25, 2022.

Fleet operational utilization of 92.9% in Q4 21' compared to 97.0% in the same period of the previous year; the weak spot market led to a rise in commercial off-hire days.

Revenues of $4.0 million in Q4 21', marking a decrease of $1.6 million compared to Q4 20' due to the sharp drop in both time charter and spot rates.

Net loss of $1.5 million for Q4 21' corresponding to a loss per share of $0.34.

EBITDA 1 of $0.8 million in Q4 21'.

of $0.8 million in Q4 21'. For 12M 2021, EBITDA1 came in at $5.2 million, while net loss amounted to $3.6 million.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results:

Revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2021 amounted to $4.0 million, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 28.6%, compared to revenues of $5.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, mainly due to the weakening of the tanker market.

Voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2021 were $0.9 million and $1.8 million, respectively, compared to $1.2 million and $1.8 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The $0.3 million decrease in voyage expenses is mainly due the decrease of spot days by 24 days (27.9%) offset by voyage costs of $0.8 million incurred due to the ballasting of our product tanker Clean Thrasher to its new period employment. Vessels' operating expenses remained stable.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were $0.3 million and $0.1 million, respectively. This $0.2 million increase compared to the same period of last year reflects costs associated with the spin-off of Imperial Petroleum Inc. from StealthGas Inc.

As a result of the above, for the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported a net loss of $1.5 million, compared to a net income of $0.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The weighted average number of shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was 4.8 million.

Loss per share, basic and diluted, for the three months ended December 31, 2021 amounted to $0.34. EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2021 amounted to $0.8 million. Reconciliations of EBITDA to Net Loss are set forth below.

for the three months ended December 31, 2021 amounted to $0.34. for the three months ended December 31, 2021 amounted to $0.8 million. Reconciliations of EBITDA to Net Loss are set forth below. An average of 4.0 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Twelve Months 2021 Results:

Revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, amounted to $17.4 million, a decrease of $2.9 million, or 14.3%, compared to revenues of $20.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to lower revenues stemming from our vessels operating in the spot market, as rates for tankers were weaker in 2021 when compared to 2020.

Voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 were $3.6 million and $7.4 million, respectively, compared to $3.2 million and $7.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The $0.4 million increase in voyage expenses, despite the decline of spot days is attributable to the increase of voyage costs, particularly bunker costs. The $0.2 million increase in vessels' operating expenses, was primarily due to an increase in crew charges related to the COVID-19 pandemic such as crew medical and crew change costs.

General and administrative expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 were $0.6 million and $0.2 million, respectively. This $0.4 million increase compared to the same period of last year is mainly due to additional one-off charges related to the spin-off of Imperial Petroleum Inc. from StealthGas Inc.

Drydocking costs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were $0.01 million and $0.9 million, respectively. The costs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 mainly related to the drydocking of our aframax tanker.

Depreciation for each of the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was $8.7 million.

As a result of the above, the Company reported a net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 of $3.6 million, compared to a net loss of $0.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The weighted average number of shares outstanding for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was 4.8 million. Loss per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 amounted to $0.79.

EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 amounted to $5.2 million. Reconciliations of EBITDA to Net Loss are set forth below. An average of 4 vessels were owned by the Company during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 amounted to $5.2 million. Reconciliations of EBITDA to Net Loss are set forth below. An average of 4 vessels were owned by the Company during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. As of December 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $3.4 million and total debt amounted to $28.0 million. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 no debt repayments occurred.

CEO Harry Vafias Commented

Since becoming an independent public company, Imperial Petroleum has had an outstanding course. The daily share trading volume has stunned all of us and investors expressed their trust in our Company's vision by helping us raise about $90 million of new equity.

We are truly indebted and obliged to our investors, and grateful for their trust and confidence in Imperial Petroleum. Our core strategy is growth as evident from the acquisition of two product tankers. We will focus on expanding our fleet further and endeavour to convert shareholders' expectations into reality.

Conference Call details:

On March 29, 2022 at 11:00 am ET, the company's management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company's operations and outlook.

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. website (www.ImperialPetro.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum product and crude oil seaborne transportation services. The Company owns four M.R. product tankers and one Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons (dwt) and has acquired one more product tanker with expected delivery by the end of May 2022. Imperial Petroleum Inc.'s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols "IMPP" and "IMPPP", respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, or impact or duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts throughout the world to contain its spread, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled dry dockings, shipyard performance, changes in IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fleet List and Fleet Deployment

For information on our fleet and further information:

Visit our website at www.ImperialPetro.com

Fleet Data:

The following key indicators highlight the Company's operating performance during the periods ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021.

FLEET DATA Q4 2020 Q4 2021 12M 2020 12M 2021 Average number of vessels (1) 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 Period end number of owned vessels in fleet 4 4 4 4 Total calendar days for fleet (2) 368 368 1,464 1,460 Total voyage days for fleet (3) 368 368 1,417 1,428 Fleet utilization (4) 100.0% 100.0% 96.8% 97.8% Total charter days for fleet (5) 282 306 1,061 1,127 Total spot market days for fleet (6) 86 62 356 301 Fleet operational utilization (7) 97.0% 92.9% 95.7% 90.5%

1) Average number of vessels is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

2) Total calendar days for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

3) Total voyage days for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

4) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days, and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

5) Total charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.

6) Total spot market charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.

7) Fleet operational utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue, and is determined by dividing voyage days excluding commercially idle days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

Reconciliation of EBITDA:

EBITDA represents net loss before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation.

EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries.

EBITDA measurement is included herein because it is a basis, upon which our investors and we assess our financial performance. It allows us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provides investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance.

(Expressed in United States

Dollars,

except number of shares) Three Months Period

Ended December 31st, Twelve Months Period

Ended December 31st, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Net loss – EBITDA Net loss 159,946 (1,482,949) (393,761) (3,639,979) Plus interest and finance costs - 137,905 10,008 145,013 Less interest income (120) (973) (108) (980) Plus depreciation 2,168,666 2,168,666 8,643,920 8,674,663 EBITDA 2,328,492 822,649 8,260,059 5,178,717







Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares)

Three Month Periods

Ended December 31, Twelve Month Periods

Ended December 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Revenues Revenues 5,572,172 4,006,614 20,302,052 17,362,669 Expenses Voyage expenses 1,111,882 869,377 2,944,071 3,366,223 Voyage expenses - related party 66,592 51,640 250,241 218,192 Vessels' operating expenses 1,788,888 1,776,524 7,112,094 7,346,527 Vessels' operating expenses - related party 15,000 20,500 48,500 86,500 Drydocking costs 54,656 14,380 935,565 14,380 Management fees 132,940 132,940 503,355 527,425 General and administrative expenses 61,942 322,985 219,717 614,786 Depreciation 2,168,666 2,168,666 8,643,920 8,674,663 Total expenses 5,400,566 5,357,012 20,657,463 20,848,696 Income/(Loss) from operations 171,606 (1,350,398) (355,411) (3,486,027) Other (expenses)/income Interest and finance costs - (137,905) (10,008) (145,013) Interest income 120 973 108 980 Foreign exchange (loss)/gain (11,780) 4,381 (28,450) (9,919) Other expenses, net (11,660) (132,551) (38,350) (153,952) Net income/(loss) 159,946 (1,482,949) (393,761) (3,639,979) Earnings per share3 - Basic & Diluted 0.03 (0.34) (0.08) (0.79) Weighted average number of shares - Basic & Diluted 4,775,272 4,775,272 4,775,272 4,775,272





Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

December 31, December 31, 2020 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 6,451,524 3,389,834 Restricted cash 1,165,031 451,225 Receivable from related party -- 355,023 Trade and other receivables 665,875 1,400,275 Other current assets 173,930 -- Inventories 835,997 258,846 Advances and prepayments 139,601 150,544 Total current assets 9,431,958 6,005,747 Non current assets Vessels, net 128,689,447 119,962,984 Restricted cash 2,500,000 Total non current assets 128,689,447 122,462,984 Total assets 138,121,405 128,468,731 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable 1,192,965 1,430,251 Payable to related party 1,473,000 1,119,055 Accrued and other liabilities 390,923 486,674 Customer deposits 868,000 368,000 Deferred income 134,594 482,321 Current portion of long-term debt -- 4,747,616 Total current liabilities 4,059,482 8,633,917 Non current liabilities Long-term debt -- 23,088,971 Total non current liabilities -- 23,088,971 Total liabilities 4,059,482 31,722,888 Commitments and contingencies -- -- Stockholders' equity Former Parent Company investment 134,061,923 -- Capital stock -- 47,753 Preferred stock -- 7,959 Additional paid-in capital -- 97,161,688 Accumulated deficit -- (471,557) Total stockholders' equity 134,061,923 96,745,843 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 138,121,405 128,468,731





Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Twelve Month Periods Ended

December 31, 2020 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the year (393,761) (3,639,979) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 8,643,920 8,674,663 Amortization of deferred finance charges -- 32,587 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase)/decrease in Trade and other receivables (484,710) (734,400) Other current assets (173,930) 173,930 Inventories (704,521) 577,151 Advances and prepayments (59,317) (10,943) Increase/(decrease) in Trade accounts payable 618,057 289,086 Balances with related parties 1,473,000 (708,968) Accrued liabilities 172,655 238,351 Deferred income (223,798) 347,727 Net cash provided by operating activities 8,867,595 5,239,205 Cash flows from investing activities Vessel improvements (728,000) (142,600) Net cash used in investing activities (728,000) (142,600) Cash flows from financing activities Net transfers to former Parent Company (9,225,887) (7,792,798) Dividends paid to former Parent Company -- (25,752,729) Deferred finance charges paid -- (196,000) Customer deposits paid (100,000) (500,000) Dividends paid on preferred shares -- (130,574) Proceeds from long-term debt -- 28,000,000 Net cash used in financing activities (9,325,887) (6,372,101) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,186,292) (1,275,496) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 8,802,847 7,616,555 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year 7,616,555 6,341,059 Cash breakdown Cash and cash equivalents 6,451,524 3,389,834 Restricted cash, current 1,165,031 451,225 Restricted cash, non current -- 2,500,000 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statements

of cash flows 7,616,555 6,341,059



_______________________________________________________________________

1 EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the reconciliation of this measure to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP set forth later in this release.



2 The reported loss per common share calculations give retroactive effect to the issuance of the common shares as of January 1, 2020.



3 The reported loss per common share calculations give retroactive effect to the issuance of the common shares as of January 1, 2020.