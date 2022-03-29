LEADERS: Joby Aviation, Upstart, XTM, and First Energy Metals

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of: Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST, XTM, Inc. XTMIF PAID First Energy Metals FEMFF FE and Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY.



Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST CEO Dave Girouard: "AI is Transforming Credit"

"...We're in a multi-decade mission to put affordable credit within reach of every American. The price of credit is the price of opportunity and the price of mobility. And we want to ensure that opportunity and mobility are available to all Americans..2021 was a remarkable year for Upstart. We grew revenue from $233 million in 2020 to $849 million in 2021, while generating net income of $137 million. And with the fourth quarter surge, we're now at more than $1 billion in revenue on an annualized basis… We find ourselves today in the strongest position Upstart has experienced to date and it's our mission in 2022 to build on the many successes of the last year. We believe in our core that AI lending isn't a one-category phenomenon, but will eventually transform virtually all flavors of credit. I'm happy to tell you that just 1.5 months into the new year, we've accomplished this goal. In fact, our auto refi funnel performance is now comparable to where our personal loan funnel was in 2019 on a channel-adjusted basis.

Based on this progress, we now expect $1.5 billion in auto loan transactions on our platform in 2022… 2021 will be remembered as the year AI came to the forefront, kicking off the most impactful transformation of credit in decades…Upstart is now about the size that Google was when I joined that company in early 2004. So I've seen this movie before and hope to use what I learned there to build Upstart into the most impactful fintech in the world…"

XTM, Inc. XTMIF PAID Marilyn Schaffer CEO: "Poised for Exponential Growth with $1 Trillion Market Opportunity"

XTM Inc, XTMIF PAID CEO Marilyn Schaffer, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, reports XTMIF is set for exponential revenue growth as its fintech platform expands into the $1 Trillion+ US restaurant, hospitality and services market in the coming weeks.

XTMIF is a fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions specializing in the hospitality, personal care and service industries throughout North America. XTMIF's Today(™) app gives employees same day access to their earned wages and tips, via a mobile wallet and app. Same day access to tips and wages is a critical benefit in today's tight labor market, and gives restaurants and services a competitive advantage in recruiting and retaining staff. XTMIF's revenues are accelerating as more businesses adopt its fintech platform as a means to attract and retain staff. CEO Marilyn Schaffer says XTMIF is poised for exponential growth in 2022 as it expands into the US market from Canada, and increasingly adapted by large restaurant and hospitality operators. Revenues are now scaling with +20-25% growth month-over-month. Marilyn shares that XTMIF's revenue growth will be further turbocharged as it layers on additional services in the app, and further monetizes its large and growing user base. XTMIF is also eyeing a number of strategic acquisitions in the fintech space in coming months.

First Energy Metals FEMFF FE Gurmin Sangha, CEO: "Lithium Essential For EV Boom Ahead"

Booming electric vehicle sales globally are causing prices for battery components like lithium to skyrocket - with prices increasing over 1,000% in the past 12 months, with no slowdown in sight, as EVs go mainstream. China is snapping up strategic battery metals deposits globally. First Energy Metals FEMFF FE a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK investors conference is developing what promises to be a major lithium project in Quebec, Canada. Preliminary drilling and exploration results, (subject to a qualified 43-101 report), point to adding additional resources to the already 119 million tonne resource surrounding the Augustus Lithium property. A typical EV requires approximately 10 kilograms of lithium, so one ton of lithium ore is enough to build about 90 electric cars.

FEMFF's flagship "Augustus" lithium project is strategically located in an exciting area of known Lithium bearing rock types, with neighboring advanced staged projects with resources in place. FEMFF is now progressing on a systematic drilling program with an objective to develop a resource (43-101 compliant) over the next 9-12 months. Lithium projects and exploration projects in the area are of similar grades and support the continued exploration and potential at the Augustus Project. Sayona Mining, who owns both the advanced stage properties in the area recently published a JORC combined Measured, Indicated, and Inferred resource of 119.1 million tonnes for both its North American Lithium (NAL) and Authier project.

Importantly, FEMFF's lithium project is located in Quebec, Canada which is a mining friendly jurisdiction. FEMFF's lithium project is located near a past lithium processing plant and other more advanced stage lithium projects. FEMFF's drilling program is still in the early stages with a number of important milestones in the weeks ahead, which could reveal the project's full upside potential.

Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY CEO Joeben Bevirt: "Electric Propulsion is Future of Aviation"

"...At Joby, we believe in taking on challenges that others shy away from…In the last 12 months alone, we passed our 1000th flight test and became the first eVTOL Company to have the essay sign our G1 certification basis and became the first eVTOL Company to be granted a U.S. Air Force airworthiness status…during the quarter, we flew what we believe to be the longest flight of an eVTOL aircraft to date, hovering a 154 miles on a single charge to 1-hour 17-minute flight validated our technology and design, proving yet again that Joby can accomplish things many thought impossible…Our focus as a Company is now shifting beyond engineering and initial testing to certification in commercialization. It's worth showing a contrast from the outset that we believe the right way to commercialize these aircraft isn't to sell them, but instead to operate them ourselves, delivering the service directly to our own customers. This approach allows us to better control the passenger experience and the safety of our launch. It builds a flywheel where our experience operating the aircraft can drive improvements in the vehicle overtime..."

