Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Date for Its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

ATHENS, Greece, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. DSX, (the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, announced today that the Company will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") in a virtual format only. The Board of Directors (the "Board") has scheduled the Meeting for May 18, 2022 in virtual format. Shareholders and their proxy representatives will not be able to attend the Meeting physically. The Board has set a record date for the Meeting of March 28, 2022.
Additional information confirming how shareholders may vote before or during the Meeting, as well as the time of the virtual Meeting and how to access it as a shareholder, will be included in the Company's proxy statement to be separately provided to shareholders. In order to streamline the virtual meeting process, the Company strongly encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting.
About the Company
Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company's vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
Corporate Contact: Ioannis Zafirakis Director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Treasurer and Secretary Telephone: + 30-210-9470-100 Email: izafirakis@dianashippinginc.com Website: www.dianashippinginc.com Twitter: @Dianaship Investor and Media Relations: Edward Nebb Comm-Counsellors, LLC Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350 Email: enebb@optonline.net
