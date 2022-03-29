BASF's Ultramid B3EG6 Ccycled material featured in the new Steelcase Flex Perch Stool

Circular feedstock is also 100% recyclable at end of life

WYANDOTTE, Mich., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BASF and Steelcase have collaborated on Steelcase's new Flex Perch Stool, which has sustainability and circularity at the forefront of its design.



This is the first furniture product for Steelcase, one of the world's leading furniture manufacturers, that uses plastics derived from a chemical or advanced recycling process. The stool is made with BASF's Ultramid® B3EG6 Ccycled™, an injection moldable polyamide (nylon) 6 that utilizes a material from a waste stream generated during electronics production and is a one-for-one replacement for the 100% fossil derived plastics.

"Steelcase Flex Perch Stool is an innovation in sustainability and in seating. It offers workers a quick place to sit, perching them forward to stay engaged and saves space by nesting compactly in a row," said Mark Spoelhof, Principal Designer, Steelcase. "At 100% recyclable, our collaboration with BASF contributes to the Steelcase mission to create products that are good for people and the environment."

Chemical or advanced recycling is a process that converts pre- or post-consumer waste streams, previously destined for landfill or incineration, into new, high value materials that are put back into the value chain.

"For Steelcase, we incorporated a material that was previously incinerated into our production process. This displaces fossil-based feedstocks, creates new loops for those materials and is easy for them to adopt since it is a drop-in solution," said Stephanie Delmenhorst, Consumer Business Director, Performance Materials, BASF Corporation. "BASF continues driving efforts to increase sustainability and move closer to a circular economy."

BASF's Ultramid B3EG6 Ccycled material, manufactured in Wyandotte, Michigan, has received validation by Underwriters Laboratories. Under UL 2809, Environmental Claim Validation Procedure, Ultramid Ccycled grades, using multiple pre- and post-consumer waste streams, are available using a mass balance system to meet the recycled content criteria. These grades have the same properties as their conventional equivalents, do not require adjustments to traditional processing methods and are sustainable raw material alternatives for applications such as packaging film, carpeting and furniture. The Steelcase Flex Perch Stool is now available for purchase in North America and will launch in Europe, the Middle East and Asia in April 2022. Learn more at steelcase.com/steelcase-flex-perch-stool.

