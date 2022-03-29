Iconic Brands Launches New Line of Premium Quality, Zero Sugar Still Wines

- Bellissima Zero is available in five expressions: Pinot Grigio IGT, Chardonnay IGT, Rosé Wine, Merlot IGT and Cabernet Sauvignon IGT

- New line of products captures market share in the rapidly growing "Better-for-You" ("BFY"), health & wellness, and Keto markets

- Newest still wines are the second line of Bellissima products, which includes five Prosecco and Sparkling Wines that are certified vegan and made with organic grapes

AMITYVILLE, NY, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Iconic Brands, Inc. ICNB ("Iconic" or the "Company"), a leader in the development, design and delivery of alcohol and non-alcohol beverages, announced today that it has launched Bellissima Zero, a new line of zero sugar still wines created by Bellissima Prosecco and co-developed by Bellissima brand partner, supermodel, actress and entrepreneur, Christie Brinkley.

Bellissima Zero is available in five expressions: Pinot Grigio IGT, Chardonnay IGT, Rosé Wine, Merlot IGT and Cabernet Sauvignon IGT. Bellissima Zero has zero sugar, a serving size of approximately 1g Carb per 5 oz, is made with organic grapes and is certified vegan. Bellissima's Zero is boutique winery quality, with no residual sugar and no compromises on taste. We believe that Bellissima Zero will live up to the expectations of the most demanding wine connoisseurs, offering all the essence of its terroir.

Bellissima's brand partner and spokeswoman Christie Brinkley, who has appeared on over 500 magazine covers worldwide, served as a spokeswoman for CoverGirl and performed on Broadway, on television and in film, stated, "I am incredibly proud to introduce Bellissima Zero sugar still wines. We have worked tirelessly to create a delicious line of premium quality still wines that provide a delicious taste and a unique experience, and continue our vision of providing healthier choices for our customers. I believe Bellissima Zero is a perfect blend of flavor, appearance and sustainability at an ideal price."

"Launching Bellissima Zero is a major milestone for us. We believe that Bellissima Zero will help us capture a larger share of growing trends that we are seeing in the alcohol industry, with a push for Keto options, ‘Better-For-You' options and health and wellness options, in addition to sustainability and unique branding with a story that consumers can connect to," said Iconic Chief Executive Officer, Larry Romer. "We are thankful for Christie's contributions and we plan to support her as she helps grow this new brand as she has done with our other Bellissima lines."

The new line of Bellissima Zero still wines adds to Bellissima's growing portfolio of BFY and "better-for-the-planet" products that provide sustainable choices and align with consumers' health and wellness lifestyle choices. Bellissima's current line of Prosecco and Sparkling Wines are made with organic grapes, are certified vegan and are available online and in wine and spirits retail stores across the country. They include Bellissima Prosecco DOC Brut, Sparkling Rosé Brut Wine, Zero Sugar Sparkling White Wine, Zero Sugar Sparkling Rosé Wine and Prosecco Rosé DOC Millesimato. The offerings also include Bellissima Bambinis, which are 375 ml bottles in most of the same expressions as the 750 ml bottles.

Bellissima is a staple in the quickly growing BFY category and we expect the newest line of zero sugar still wines to provide important growth opportunity for the Company. We believe Bellissima Zero can attract new consumers and appeal to existing consumers with its distinct offerings and bold flavors. This product launch is an important step in Iconic's growth strategy and broadens its portfolio to serve a wider spectrum of consumers and occasions.

Bellissima Zero still wines are available for purchase at wine and spirits retail stores across the U.S. and available on a waitlist online at https://www.splashwines.com/pages/bellissima

About Iconic

Iconic Brands, Inc ICNB is a leader in the development, design and delivery of alcohol and non-alcohol beverages. TopPop, its wholly owned subsidiary, is a leader in the innovation of low calorie, "ready to go" drinks – ready-to-freeze (RTF) and ready-to-drink (RTD) products in sustainable, flexible or stand-up pouch packaging and in the alcohol ice-pop and "cocktails-to-go" market. Iconic's brands include "Bellissima" by Christie Brinkley, a premium BFY and better-for-the-planet collection of Prosecco, Sparkling Wines and Still Wines, all of which are certified vegan and made with organic grapes. Bellissima is strategically positioned with its zero sugar wines in the fast-growing zero sugar beverage category. The Company operates in multiple states, distributes across the globe and has Fortune 500 customers that include some of the world's largest alcohol beverage companies and brands.

Please visit Iconic's websites and follow us on social media.

Websites: Iconicbrandsusa.com; bellissimaprosecco.com; toppoppkg.com; sonjasangria.com

Twitter: @iconicbrandsus; @Sonja_Sangria

Instagram: @IconicBrandsUSA; @BellissimaProsecco; @sonja_sangria

LinkedIn: Iconic Brands USA; TopPop Packaging

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various risks, including those set forth in Iconic's reports that it files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under "Item 1A – Risk Factors" in Iconic's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Contact

ir@iconicbrandsusa.com