DAC Group Running Strong With Brooks

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAC, a leader in digital performance marketing, is announcing a partnership with Brooks Running to help the brand with its integrated search marketing strategy across North America.

"We're excited to partner with DAC because of their proven success connecting leading multichannel brands with consumers through e-commerce and retail partners," said Brooks Senior Manager of Performance Media, Emily Conlon. "We obsess over building great running gear because we strive to make each run better than the last. In partnership with DAC, we have the opportunity to connect with more runners through our digital touchpoints and inspire them to choose Brooks."

Brooks makes men's and women's high-performance running shoes, apparel, and accessories that meet the needs of runners of all levels. Entirely focused on the run, Brooks is dedicated to inspiring people to run and be active. Brooks creates innovative gear that keeps you running longer, farther, and faster—and with more enjoyment of the run.

"Brooks running shoes and gear are designed for the needs of all different types of runners. Understanding what these are and providing a seamless path for a consumer to find and purchase the running shoe designed for them is our focus," said Jared Hendrickson, DAC GM and Vice President, New York. "The opportunity to work with a brand that continues to grow market share, and last year exceeded over $1B in global revenue, is exciting for all of us. We're confident our approach to search marketing will help Brooks surpass aggressive growth goals in 2022, and beyond, through e-commerce and retail partnerships."

About Brooks Running

Brooks sells its performance footwear, apparel, run bras, and accessories in more than 50 countries worldwide. Brooks' purpose is to inspire everyone to run their path by creating the best gear, tools, and experiences. Founded in 1914, Brooks is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Visit http://www.brooksrunning.com/ for more information or follow Brooks on social media @brooksrunning

About DAC

DAC is a global digital marketing agency helping marketers connect with consumers from enterprise right down to the hyper-local level since 1972. Recognized by Forrester as one of the most significant performance marketing agencies, DAC is passionate about helping businesses build, maintain, and optimize their online presence leveraging internal expertise in everything from content strategy, UX and creative storytelling, to paid media, SEO, and analytic insight to drive performance and nurture loyalty. DAC's mission is to always be one step ahead looking to the future for solutions to today's problems and making sure brands are always one step ahead of the competition. DAC has offices in London, New York, Chicago, Louisville, Toronto, Paris, Barcelona, Vancouver, Montreal, Edinburgh, and Munich.

To learn more about how DAC can help drive digital performance, visit dacgroup.com, and to join our team visit dacgroup.com/careers. To get in touch, please contact hello@dacgroup.com.

