With Greenlyght, Crypto Merges With Cannabis for One of the Most Successful Coin Launches of 2022

PORTLAND, Maine, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlyght Coin, a groundbreaking blockchain technology on the binance smartchain that utilizes real-world utilities to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and cannabis, has officially launched one of the most successful token launches of 2022. By merging two of the fastest-growing industries in the world, Greenlyght's software (sometimes referred to as "The Company") has grown into a leader in the cannabis delivery space.

Greenlyght is offering coin holders a multitude of rewards as incentives. Greenlyght's app charges a 2% transaction fee for all orders that go through the system. One-hundred percent of that transaction goes back to all the holders in the form of BUSD rewards via their Auto-Compounding Staking & Profit-Sharing Program.

Bret J. Jackson, who has been a trailblazer in the cannabis industry for almost a decade, has placed a strong emphasis on the expansion of said incentives.

"As we continue to grow as a company, the 2% rewards will get bigger and bigger," said Jackson, Greenlyght's entrepreneurial owner and doxed developer. "Our plan will always be to improve the incentive package. The more coins a Greenlyght Coin holder owns, and the longer they choose to hold, the more BUSD they will be able to earn over time.

When coin holders stake their Greenlyght Coins, they are then able to earn additional coins. This is made possible by the blockchain technology itself, which allows for holders' cryptocurrencies to earn reflections while staked. Many long-term crypto holders view staking to be a reliable method of ensuring that their assets are "working for them" by generating reflections, rather than collecting dust while sitting dormant in their crypto wallets. The Greenlyght Coin team has set aside 25% of the coin total supply (105,000,000 coins out of a total of 420,000,000) for holders who want to earn reflections on their investment.

Greenlyght "The Delivery Company" has always been future-minded, constantly asking themselves, "What can we do to position ourselves ahead of the competition?" This mindset ultimately led to an obvious conclusion. In order to stay ahead of the curve, they needed to create "The Ultimate Cannabis Metaverse," and that's exactly what they're doing.

Greenlyght Coin is now the cornerstone in bridging the worlds of crypto and cannabis, providing an asset unlike anything you've ever seen before. GLC will be the driving force in connecting crypto and cannabis online, offline and via the metaverse. With a growing demand for all businesses to accept crypto as a form of payment, GLC is working on solutions to use its token along with BUSD as currency throughout its cannabis delivery network

About Greenlyght

Greenlyght On Demand Delivery aims to bring joy to every person in the world through fast, friendly and confidential deliveries and to inspire moments of ease and happiness by allowing you to relax, knowing your remedies are just a click away.

Greenlyght Coin March Madness Buying Event

Till the end of the month, you can enjoy ZERO % Buy Fee's when your purchase Greenlyght Coin with it's March Madness "Free Throw" Buying Event.

