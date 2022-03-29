UPS inducts nearly 1,500 of its safest drivers into Circle of Honor

ATLANTA, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS UPS today announced the induction of 1,495 of its drivers into the Circle of Honor, an elite group of UPS drivers who have not had an avoidable accident for 25 years or more. Made up of drivers across four continents, this new class has a total of 37,375 years of safe driving.
"In this era of distracted driving, it's an incredible accomplishment when our drivers are inducted into the UPS Circle of Honor," said Carol B. Tomé, UPS Chief Executive Officer. "All UPS drivers understand the important role rigorous training and safety protocols play in keeping them, and our communities, safe. Collectively, our drivers log more than 3.5 billion miles each year on roadways around the world, and our Circle of Honor drivers are among the safest on the road. I'm so very proud of what our Circle of Honor drivers represent."
With the approach of Distracted Driving Awareness Month in April, UPS encourages all drivers to be more intentional about safe driving habits. According to the CDC, nearly 3,000 Americans are killed each year in crashes involving distracted drivers. Worldwide, about 2.5 million car crashes a year are attributed to distracted drivers.
Driving for UPS is more than a job; for many, it's a career. After four years, UPS drivers make approximately $40 an hour which translates into more than $93,000 in annual salary. UPS also provides an industry-best total compensation package of pension and health benefits, providing UPS drivers, just four years into their careers, with nearly $150,000 – and approximately $169,000 for tractor-trailer professionals.
If interested in learning more about becoming a driver with UPS, please visit UPSJobs.com. Read more about UPS Circle of Honor drivers, including new inductees, on About.UPS.com.
About UPS
UPS UPS is one of the world's largest companies, with 2021 revenue of $97.3 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. Focused on its purpose statement, "Moving our world forward by delivering what matters," the company's 534,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes an unwavering stance in support of diversity, equality, and inclusion. More information can be found at www.ups.com, about.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com.
