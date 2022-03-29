WinWinCoins About to Hit the Market with Its Pre-Sale Launch

Paris, France, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WinWinCoins will categorize users into two groups:
- Experts in trading robots who can upload their algorithms to the site
- Cryptocurrency investors who have no prior expertise in the sector.
As a DeFi platform, WinWinCoins will allow investors to benefit from the collective knowledge of all trading robot professionals. The project presents itself as an outstanding initiative, so its $2WC pre-sale operation will probably attract much attention.
What Do We Know About the $2WC Presale?
The team officially announced that early investors would be able to get their hands on $2WC from March 25th to June 21st.
In order to promote early investment, 40 billion tokens will be available for purchase within the first three months. The WinWinCoins team will handle the sales request, with the group providing the necessary information to proceed.
The system will feature a 1-year token lockup through its smart contracts, activated on 25% of the allocated coins. The team defined a soft market cap equal to 7,000 $BNB and a hard cap set to 16,000 $BNB.
The 12-month lockup system will work as follows:
- No lock-up will occur for amounts falling below $10,000.
- A 3-month lock-up plan will begin for amounts lower than $25,000 (and higher than $10,000).
- The $25,000-$50,000 level will see the application of a 6-month lock-up period.
- Smart contracts will trigger a 9-month lock-up period in the $50,000-$100,000 area.
- The one-year lock-up mechanism mentioned before will come into place once the system reaches the $100,000-$250,000 zone.
A Closer Look Into the Token
The token will go live on PancakeSwap right after the pre-sale phase. The project's smart contracts will prevent anyone from selling over 50,000,000 tokens per transaction, a common anti-whale, and anti-bot strategy.
Each $2WC sale will lead to the application of a 9% tax, divided among the following purposes:
- Feeding 3% to a performance pool:
- Transferring 3% of the transactions to the liquidity pool
- Triggering a 2% token redistribution among $2WC holders
- Inducing deflation by burning 1% of the tokens per transaction
The team designed a performance distribution mechanism, with 75% of the funds going to investors. Robot owners cover a vital role in WinWinCoins' ecosystem, and the team is aware of that. Consequently, they will transfer 15% of the funds to them.
The performance pool will receive another 5% of the tokens, and the team decided to donate the remaining 5% to charitable causes.
About WinWinCoins
The mission of WinWinCoins is to make cryptocurrency trading as straightforward and hassle-free as possible. The concept brings together specialized and complementary activities in the crypto realm. Overall, the founders wish to provide consumers with a comprehensive and qualitative trading experience.
An investor intentioned to open a position would choose a robot from a list of possibilities on this platform. Each robot will have a performance score and risk evaluation, a concept that will apply to investors too.
In exchange for a successful performance, robot specialists will receive a share of the profits. WinWinCoins will be a unique distributed financial infrastructure investment platform putting its stakeholders before anything else and leveraging new technologies.
To remain up to date on the newest WinWinCoins news and developments, be sure to follow its social media accounts:
Website | Telegram | Twitter | Facebook | Discord | LinkedIn | Instagram | Reddit
Badreddine SLIME contact (at) winwincoins.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.