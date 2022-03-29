Appspace Appoints Tony DiBenedetto as Chief Executive Officer to Continue Company's Rapid Growth as the First Unified Workplace Experience Platform

DALLAS, TX, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appspace, the first unified workplace experience platform, today announced that veteran tech executive Tony DiBenedetto has been appointed as the company's new CEO. DiBenedetto has served as chair of the Appspace board of directors since 2020. Brandon Miles, co-founder and former CEO for the past 20 years, will transition to the Appspace board of directors and continue to advise the company on product strategies.
Before joining Appspace, DiBenedetto was the founder and CEO of Tribridge, a global technology company specializing in software and services. For 19 years, he led the strategic direction, vision, and the acquisition of several companies, resulting in an annual growth rate of over 40 percent. Following the acquisition of Tribridge by DXC Technology in 2017, DiBenedetto served on the board of directors for several high-growth tech companies representing SaaS platforms, cybersecurity, and data analytics.
"Brandon and the leadership team have established a great foundation for Appspace and helped secure its position as the first unified workplace experience platform," said DiBenedetto. "Appspace's customer-centric product strategy has led to a platform that is unrivaled in the market. I'm incredibly optimistic about the company's future and our plans to provide customers across the globe with everything they need for a completely connected workplace."
The addition of DiBenedetto to the Appspace leadership team comes at a pivotal time for the company. With triple-digit revenue growth, demand for the company's workplace experience platform has gained considerable traction among organizations worldwide – including over 150 of the Fortune 500. The company's 2021 acquisition of modern intranet leader Beezy has accelerated further growth and market demand.
As organizations everywhere are adopting a variety of work environments for their employees, Appspace's all-in-one workplace experience platform has become the enabling technology to make it all possible. From communicating with frontline workers to providing flexible workspaces, Appspace can support and quickly help scale any workplace scenario.
"COVID-19 accelerated the strategy and vision Appspace already had in place. Employers need a single platform that can connect their people, places, and spaces with ease," said DiBenedetto. "Company culture and effective communications have never been more important, and customers, partners, and industry analysts all recognize the benefits of keeping the physical and digital workplace connected."
About Appspace
Appspace is the first unified workplace experience platform, combining space reservation, a modern intranet, digital signage, and more. Appspace provides organizations with everything they need to keep their on-site and remote teams informed and engaged. With more than 2,500 customers, including 150 Fortune 500 companies, Appspace helps connect people, places, and spaces so everyone can thrive – wherever they are and however they work. Learn more at www.appspace.com.
Dwayne Weppler Appspace 226-581-5166 dwayne.weppler@appspace.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.