Delcath Systems to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2022 Investor Conference

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. DCTH, an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, announced today that it will be participating in the Lytham Partners Spring 2022 Investor Conference, via presentation and panel discussion:
- Presentation
- April 4, 2022, at 11:00am ET
- Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham4/dcth/2015593.
- Panel Discussion - Latest Technologies to Combat Cancer
- April 5, 2022, at 2:00pm ET
- Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham4/panel3/2266953
Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/spring2022invreg.
About Delcath Systems, Inc.
Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's proprietary percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) system is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. In the United States, the PHP system is being developed under the tradename HEPZATO KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system), or HEPZATO, for the treatment of metastatic ocular melanoma (mOM), also known as metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) and is considered a combination drug and device product regulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
In Europe, the PHP system is now regulated as a Class lll medical device and is approved for sale under the trade name CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan, or CHEMOSAT, where it has been used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver.
Contact:
Delcath Investor Relations
Email: investorrelations@delcath.com
Hayden IR
James Carbonara
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com
