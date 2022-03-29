Leading Corporate Defense Firm Will Now Provide Crisis Management Services

Dallas, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The national corporate defense law firm Oberheiden P.C. is expanding to include crisis management to its suite of legal services. The addition fills an important need for corporate clients who are facing potential legal action.

By providing crisis management services, the crisis management lawyers at Oberheiden P.C. can help their clients in the immediate aftermath of a crisis. Whether a top executive is being accused of wrongdoing, an investigation into the company has been announced, or a business investment has publicly gone sour, crisis management attorneys from Oberheiden P.C. can be on the ground to deal with the fallout from the news within 24 hours.

As Dr. Nick Oberheiden, the law firm's founding partner, explains, "When there is a potential crisis or a crisis occurs, companies need to respond quickly. Since these situations can happen suddenly or without warning, it is generally best to get outside crisis management attorneys on call sooner rather than later."

Having a team of experienced lawyers on hand in the moments after a crisis occurs not only helps to mitigate the short-term damage of the situation; it also puts the business in a better position to control the long-term effects, as well. This is especially important when the story will likely get picked up by local or national media.

After years representing clients facing federal investigations, expanding the firm to include crisis management services was an easy one to make for Oberheiden P.C.: It had already been providing them for clients accused of wrongdoing or fraud. These allegations were a crisis of their own, and part of Oberheiden P.C.'s defense strategy included managing and mitigating the fallout from the investigation.

In many cases, this has included public relations work revolving around the media coverage of the event. The crisis management lawyers at Oberheiden P.C. have been able to ensure that the coverage is fair and that the target of the scrutiny has had the opportunity to present its side of the story. In some cases, Oberheiden P.C. has been able to persuade major media outlets not to cover the story at all.

Oberheiden P.C.'s status as a national law firm helps to bring these crisis management services to the client immediately. The firm's national footprint means that attorneys from a local law office can be on site within 24 hours in many cases. These are the most crucial hours in the crisis, and Oberheiden P.C. can be there for them.

For more information about Oberheiden P.C.'s expansion to become a crisis management law firm, in addition to a defense firm for corporations and white collar defendants, call them at 888-680-1745.

https://thenewsfront.com/leading-corporate-defense-firm-will-now-provide-crisis-management-services/

